Author Phillip Dimarzo’s New Book, "Or So It Seemed: Stories and Poems," is a Stunning Collection of Candid Yet Thoughtful Short Stories and Poetry
Recent release “Or So It Seemed: Stories and Poems” from Page Publishing author Phillip DiMarzo is a varied collection of masterful short stories and poems that transport readers into the exhilarating imagination of the author.
College Park, MD, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Phillip DiMarzo, a Baltimore-based author whose previous works include “Through the Firelight,” Fitzpatrick’s Brand-New Thingamadoodle,” and “Kristopher,” has completed his new book, “Or So It Seemed: Stories and Poems”: a collection of contemplative, eclectic short stories and poetry.
In one of the short stories included in this new anthology, “Mark McDaniel,” the author writes, “Mark McDaniel glanced over at the rectory, paying special attention to Saint John’s Catholic Church, while his thoughts swirled in a haze of decisions. Was that a face staring out of the window? Was it the face of a priest? Did the man of God notice Mark standing under a tree, watching?”
He continues, “The nineteen-year-old studied the brick building a few minutes longer, then traveled back to the tent he had set up in the rain-soaked woods. He dug around inside his duffle bag looking for a clean shirt, tossing aside two pairs of jeans, a bundle of socks, and a plastic box filled with marijuana. After changing his clothes and combing his hair, Mark left the makeshift home and plodded through the dripping foliage again to the building that occupied the priests. He walked up to the front door, noting the place was in need of some new paint, and gave it a few light taps. There was no response, so the teenager tried the doorbell and soon heard the unmistakable sound of footfalls approaching.”
Published by Page Publishing, Phillip DiMarzo’s irreverent and timely collection whisks readers away into a world of the author’s own making.
Readers who wish to experience this unconventional work can purchase “Or So It Seemed: Stories and Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In one of the short stories included in this new anthology, “Mark McDaniel,” the author writes, “Mark McDaniel glanced over at the rectory, paying special attention to Saint John’s Catholic Church, while his thoughts swirled in a haze of decisions. Was that a face staring out of the window? Was it the face of a priest? Did the man of God notice Mark standing under a tree, watching?”
He continues, “The nineteen-year-old studied the brick building a few minutes longer, then traveled back to the tent he had set up in the rain-soaked woods. He dug around inside his duffle bag looking for a clean shirt, tossing aside two pairs of jeans, a bundle of socks, and a plastic box filled with marijuana. After changing his clothes and combing his hair, Mark left the makeshift home and plodded through the dripping foliage again to the building that occupied the priests. He walked up to the front door, noting the place was in need of some new paint, and gave it a few light taps. There was no response, so the teenager tried the doorbell and soon heard the unmistakable sound of footfalls approaching.”
Published by Page Publishing, Phillip DiMarzo’s irreverent and timely collection whisks readers away into a world of the author’s own making.
Readers who wish to experience this unconventional work can purchase “Or So It Seemed: Stories and Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories