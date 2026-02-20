Author Robert Magdule’s New Book, "Carnival Life Memories and Current Business Stories," Discusses the History & Experiences of a Family Member in the Amusement Industry
Recent release “Carnival Life Memories and Current Business Stories” from Page Publishing author Robert Magdule covers how and why the family entered the industry and leads you to where it has led him today.
Breinigsville, PA, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Magdule, a successful businessperson with a vast history in many industries, has completed his new book, “Carnival Life Memories and Current Business Stories”: a one-of-a-kind autobiographical account that gives readers a backstage pass to an extraordinary life.
As an electronic engineer and later as a sales director, author Robert Magdule has worked in aerospace, naval air, passenger railroad, and the diesel emission systems fields. With all this experience, the amusement industry is where his heart is, which led to creating this book.
Robert shares, “This book is a collection of memories, experiences, and insights gained from a lifetime in the amusement industry. It begins with my childhood, growing up in a family-owned amusement business, and follows my journey as I remained in the industry even after the family business was sold following my father’s passing.”
He continues, “Now, alongside my wife, our business has evolved significantly. We have embraced modern marketing strategies, digital engagement, and expanded our services to new audiences. Throughout this book, you will see how economic shifts and business decisions have influenced our path and shaped the way we operate today.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Magdule’s engrossing work allows readers to experience the author’s memories from his perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “Carnival Life Memories and Current Business Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an electronic engineer and later as a sales director, author Robert Magdule has worked in aerospace, naval air, passenger railroad, and the diesel emission systems fields. With all this experience, the amusement industry is where his heart is, which led to creating this book.
Robert shares, “This book is a collection of memories, experiences, and insights gained from a lifetime in the amusement industry. It begins with my childhood, growing up in a family-owned amusement business, and follows my journey as I remained in the industry even after the family business was sold following my father’s passing.”
He continues, “Now, alongside my wife, our business has evolved significantly. We have embraced modern marketing strategies, digital engagement, and expanded our services to new audiences. Throughout this book, you will see how economic shifts and business decisions have influenced our path and shaped the way we operate today.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Magdule’s engrossing work allows readers to experience the author’s memories from his perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “Carnival Life Memories and Current Business Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories