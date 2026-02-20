Author Dayle Reynolds’s New Book, "Lies, Alibis, and Murder," Centers Around a Group of High School Students Who Find the Key to Solving a Fifty Year Old Mystery

Recent release “Lies, Alibis, and Murder” from Page Publishing author Dayle Reynolds follows a group of high schoolers who find unseen evidence that could be the key to solving a mysterious crime that occurred in their town half a century prior. With the help of a police detective and retired FBI agent, the students work together to find answers that could finally bring about peace to their town.