Author Dayle Reynolds’s New Book, "Lies, Alibis, and Murder," Centers Around a Group of High School Students Who Find the Key to Solving a Fifty Year Old Mystery
Recent release “Lies, Alibis, and Murder” from Page Publishing author Dayle Reynolds follows a group of high schoolers who find unseen evidence that could be the key to solving a mysterious crime that occurred in their town half a century prior. With the help of a police detective and retired FBI agent, the students work together to find answers that could finally bring about peace to their town.
Leavenworth, KS, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dayle Reynolds, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds a bachelor of science degree in dairy science manufacturing, with a minor in microbiology from South Dakota State University, has completed her new book, “Lies, Alibis, and Murder”: a gripping mystery novel that follows a group of high schoolers who end up uncovering evidence that would solve a fifty year old crime that occurred in their community.
“A charity ball for the elite ends in disaster, leaving behind a trail of lies, alibis, and unanswered questions,” writes Reynolds. “Who murdered six prominent party attendees and blackmailed others into silence? Why have the authorities failed to bring justice and answers to the small community of Hill City for decades?
“A break in the case comes as a group of unlikely high school students stumble upon never-before-seen evidence for half a century following the tragedy. Together, the teens must put aside their own preconceived opinions and differences to unravel the truth that was hidden so long ago. Not sure who the teens can trust, their paths cross with a police detective and a retired FBI agent, who cannot find their own peace until the case is solved.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dayle Reynolds’s suspenseful tale will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow along on this search for answers that could finally liberate Hill City from the grip of its haunting past. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Lies, Albies, and Murder” is sure to delight fans of the mystery genre, leaving readers spellbound with each twist and turn.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Lies, Alibis, and Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
