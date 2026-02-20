Author Shari Lobsinger’s New Book, "Stand and Fight: Book 3," is a Stirring Tale of a Family’s Fight to Save Their Farm from a Wealthy Tyrant Running People Out of Town
Recent release “Stand and Fight: Book 3” from Page Publishing author Shari Lobsinger is a compelling novel that centers around Marie and her family, who have begun working hard to save their farm despite the struggles they face. But when a wealthy man begins running people out of their town he deems “unworthy,” Marie and her family must join the community in the fight for their home.
Frazier Park, CA, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shari Lobsinger, a retired teacher who lives on a ranch with her German shepherd in Central California, has completed her new book, “Stand and Fight: Book 3”: a riveting story of a family’s fight to save their home and farm when their town falls under the control of a wealthy tyrant.
“Marie’s children have finally arrived at the farm, along with her brothers and their families,” writes Lobsinger. “They are working hard to keep the farm going, as they deal with the continuing cracks. But now a new threat is promising to make their lives harder. Now they must deal with a tyrant who is running out of town those he doesn’t deem worthy of living there. Marie and her family must now unite with the underdogs. They must stand and fight the oppressive king.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shari Lobsinger’s enthralling tale is a poignant and captivating testament to the power of community, as well as the strength one can find in the bonds of their family to fight back against those that would destroy them. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Stand and Fight: Book 3” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Stand and Fight: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
