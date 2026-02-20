Author Shari Lobsinger’s New Book, "Stand and Fight: Book 3," is a Stirring Tale of a Family’s Fight to Save Their Farm from a Wealthy Tyrant Running People Out of Town

Recent release “Stand and Fight: Book 3” from Page Publishing author Shari Lobsinger is a compelling novel that centers around Marie and her family, who have begun working hard to save their farm despite the struggles they face. But when a wealthy man begins running people out of their town he deems “unworthy,” Marie and her family must join the community in the fight for their home.