Michelangelo Canale Expands Dance Opportunities with New Adult Ballet Competition in Florida
St. Petersburg, FL, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Internationally acclaimed ballet master, teacher, and choreographer Michelangelo Canale has announced the launch of a new Adult Ballet Competition as part of the inaugural St. Petersburg Festival of Dance. The event will take place July 13–18, 2026, welcoming dancers ages 18 and over of all skill levels.
Designed to celebrate lifelong artistry, the competition offers master classes, divisions in Classical and Contemporary dance, and a culminating Gala Performance featuring selected competitors and award recipients.
The Festival is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to advancing the art of dance and expanding opportunities for adult performers.
For more information, visit spfestivalofdance.org or contact stpetersburgfestivalofdance@gmail.com | 941-422-4862.
About Michelangelo Canale
Michelangelo Canale is an American dancer, choreographer, and teacher trained at the Juilliard School, the Vaganova Ballet Academy, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, known for his commitment to artistic excellence and mentorship.
Designed to celebrate lifelong artistry, the competition offers master classes, divisions in Classical and Contemporary dance, and a culminating Gala Performance featuring selected competitors and award recipients.
The Festival is a nonprofit initiative dedicated to advancing the art of dance and expanding opportunities for adult performers.
For more information, visit spfestivalofdance.org or contact stpetersburgfestivalofdance@gmail.com | 941-422-4862.
About Michelangelo Canale
Michelangelo Canale is an American dancer, choreographer, and teacher trained at the Juilliard School, the Vaganova Ballet Academy, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, known for his commitment to artistic excellence and mentorship.
Contact
St. Petersburg Festival of DanceContact
J. Van Der Karr
941-422-4862
spfestivalofdance.org
J. Van Der Karr
941-422-4862
spfestivalofdance.org
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