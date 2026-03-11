Holistic Leadership: How to Weave Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Principles Into Your Organization’s DNA by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles Has Launched

Publish Your Purpose announces Holistic Leadership by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles, a practical guide to integrating DEIB into organizational culture. The book clarifies key terms, shifts leaders from compliance to human‑centered practices, and outlines how to build a sustainable Culture of Belonging with real‑world, actionable strategies.