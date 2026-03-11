Holistic Leadership: How to Weave Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Principles Into Your Organization’s DNA by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles Has Launched
Publish Your Purpose announces Holistic Leadership by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles, a practical guide to integrating DEIB into organizational culture. The book clarifies key terms, shifts leaders from compliance to human‑centered practices, and outlines how to build a sustainable Culture of Belonging with real‑world, actionable strategies.
Hartford, CT, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose is proud to announce the release of Holistic Leadership: How to Weave Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Principles into Your Organization’s DNA by Deborah D. Vereen and Frank Miles, which was released in February 2026. Available in hardcover (ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑202‑2), paperback (ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑203‑9), and eBook (ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑204‑6), with Library of Congress Control Number 2025913750, this timely and practical guide offers leaders a clear, accessible path for embedding DEIB into the fabric of any organization.
In these polarized times, when the words Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging are often reduced to buzzwords or used as political flashpoints, Holistic Leadership provides a grounded, business‑minded examination of what meaningful leadership requires. Vereen and Miles emphasize that meeting people and organizations where they are is the only viable path forward in today’s divided climate. Their approach helps leaders understand what DEIB truly is—and what it is not—supported by an extensive glossary that clarifies terminology frequently misunderstood or misrepresented.
The authors guide readers in shifting from compliance‑based frameworks, such as EEO, to human‑centered leadership rooted in civility, respect, and kindness - the three Inclusion Enablers. They explore the four principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, the relationship between laws and societal norms, and the critical distinction between Equality and Equity, an understanding essential for long‑term, growth‑minded success. The book also illustrates what it means to cultivate a sustainable Culture of Belonging and how such a culture drives systemic and economic transformation. Throughout, Vereen and Miles show readers how to become well‑informed DEIB advocates, even when this work is not part of their formal job description.
Whether readers are beginning their DEIB journey or seeking to deepen their impact, Holistic Leadership offers a concise, highly accessible guide designed for real‑world application. It shows leaders how to build momentum, create meaningful motion, and lead with purpose. This is not theory. This is how you do it.
Get your copy at your favorite bookseller or order now on Bookshop.
https://bookshop.org/p/books/holistic-leadership-how-to-weave-diversity-equity-inclusion-belonging-principles-into-your-organization-s-dna/23741843?ean=9798887972022&next=t
Learn more about Deborah and Frank at HolisticThoughtLeadership.com.
About Publish Your Purpose: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, Publish Your Purpose is committed to elevating voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We partner with authors from diverse backgrounds to publish books that make a meaningful impact.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://publishyourpurpose.com/authors/deborah-d-vereen/#books
Publication Date: February 2026 168 pages • 5.5" x 8.5" • hardcover, paperback, and eBook Hardcover: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑202‑2 — $29.99 Paperback: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑203‑9 — $14.99 eBook: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑204‑6 — $9.99 LCCN: 2025913750
In these polarized times, when the words Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging are often reduced to buzzwords or used as political flashpoints, Holistic Leadership provides a grounded, business‑minded examination of what meaningful leadership requires. Vereen and Miles emphasize that meeting people and organizations where they are is the only viable path forward in today’s divided climate. Their approach helps leaders understand what DEIB truly is—and what it is not—supported by an extensive glossary that clarifies terminology frequently misunderstood or misrepresented.
The authors guide readers in shifting from compliance‑based frameworks, such as EEO, to human‑centered leadership rooted in civility, respect, and kindness - the three Inclusion Enablers. They explore the four principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, the relationship between laws and societal norms, and the critical distinction between Equality and Equity, an understanding essential for long‑term, growth‑minded success. The book also illustrates what it means to cultivate a sustainable Culture of Belonging and how such a culture drives systemic and economic transformation. Throughout, Vereen and Miles show readers how to become well‑informed DEIB advocates, even when this work is not part of their formal job description.
Whether readers are beginning their DEIB journey or seeking to deepen their impact, Holistic Leadership offers a concise, highly accessible guide designed for real‑world application. It shows leaders how to build momentum, create meaningful motion, and lead with purpose. This is not theory. This is how you do it.
Get your copy at your favorite bookseller or order now on Bookshop.
https://bookshop.org/p/books/holistic-leadership-how-to-weave-diversity-equity-inclusion-belonging-principles-into-your-organization-s-dna/23741843?ean=9798887972022&next=t
Learn more about Deborah and Frank at HolisticThoughtLeadership.com.
About Publish Your Purpose: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, Publish Your Purpose is committed to elevating voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We partner with authors from diverse backgrounds to publish books that make a meaningful impact.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://publishyourpurpose.com/authors/deborah-d-vereen/#books
Publication Date: February 2026 168 pages • 5.5" x 8.5" • hardcover, paperback, and eBook Hardcover: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑202‑2 — $29.99 Paperback: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑203‑9 — $14.99 eBook: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑204‑6 — $9.99 LCCN: 2025913750
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories