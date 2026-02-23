Author Melisa Schiffers’s New Book, "Unchained Healing from Abuse: An Interactive Workbook," is a Workbook Designed to Help Abuse Survivors
Recent release “Unchained Healing from Abuse: An Interactive Workbook” from Page Publishing author Melisa Schiffers, who has suffered at the hands of narcissistic abuse, is a helpful work written to guide survivors in healing.
Boerne, TX, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melisa Schiffers, who grew up in and around the small towns of Hondo and Bandera, Texas, but now resides in Boerne, Texas, has completed her new book, “Unchained Healing from Abuse: An Interactive Workbook”: an empowering interactive workbook created to help survivors of abuse.
Schiffers writes, “Healing is a hard and arduous journey, but once you maneuver your way through, it will be life-changing, and you will see everything in a different light. You will be the best version of yourself. She’s living proof that this can be done and you can heal.”
Author Melisa Schiffers loves that small-town feel where everyone feels welcomed. Her passion has always been writing and helping others. She loves writing children’s books and has published Big Bear Cares, which teaches children to respect nature.
Through her difficult times and abusive relationships, she has now turned something bad into something good by creating a workbook to help abuse survivors. During her healing process, she kept having an overwhelming thought that kept repeating in her mind, and that was, “There are people who have it much worse than I do, and I must help them.” This overwhelming feeling has now turned into reality, and she will be helping so many to become survivors and heal their hearts. This has now become her life purpose, and she is determined to help as many people as she can.
This project could have never been completed without the love and support of her family and friends, and her trust in God. She writes, “Without them standing by my side and supporting me through one of the darkest times of my life, I would have never been able to complete this workbook. I am thankful for every one of them. Especially my children. They do not know the impact they have had on my life and my healing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Melisa Schiffers’s work reminds survivors they are not alone, aiming to help them heal their hearts and live a happy and productive life.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase “Unchained Healing from Abuse: An Interactive Workbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Schiffers writes, “Healing is a hard and arduous journey, but once you maneuver your way through, it will be life-changing, and you will see everything in a different light. You will be the best version of yourself. She’s living proof that this can be done and you can heal.”
Author Melisa Schiffers loves that small-town feel where everyone feels welcomed. Her passion has always been writing and helping others. She loves writing children’s books and has published Big Bear Cares, which teaches children to respect nature.
Through her difficult times and abusive relationships, she has now turned something bad into something good by creating a workbook to help abuse survivors. During her healing process, she kept having an overwhelming thought that kept repeating in her mind, and that was, “There are people who have it much worse than I do, and I must help them.” This overwhelming feeling has now turned into reality, and she will be helping so many to become survivors and heal their hearts. This has now become her life purpose, and she is determined to help as many people as she can.
This project could have never been completed without the love and support of her family and friends, and her trust in God. She writes, “Without them standing by my side and supporting me through one of the darkest times of my life, I would have never been able to complete this workbook. I am thankful for every one of them. Especially my children. They do not know the impact they have had on my life and my healing.”
Published by Page Publishing, Melisa Schiffers’s work reminds survivors they are not alone, aiming to help them heal their hearts and live a happy and productive life.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase “Unchained Healing from Abuse: An Interactive Workbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories