Author Patrick Chiarella’s New Book, "Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool," is the Compelling Continuation of the Captivating "Yellow Moon" Saga
Recent release “Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool” from Page Publishing author Patrick Chiarella is a riveting narrative that joins Cali, who has had enough of reading books and clue-finding and the frustration of her longtime used-to-be friend Windy Cool’s shenanigans. The thought of this not being over and all is more than enough for her to bear.
Newark, NJ, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Chiarella has completed his new book, “Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool”: a mesmerizing novel that follows Cali and her friends who fight with her all the way to the end.
Cali will try to do what is right, what is good, and all that is holy. She learns new skills with her staff and the magic the queen tries on her. Friends from far away come and give her strength to help in the end, but there will be a fight as before. People and things want the power the queen wields, and the time is coming. Never once have they wondered about Cali’s power and what it means to be the keeper of the islands. Although, Cali keeps searching for what this all means to her.
Author Patrick Chiarella shares, “I could tell stories all day long to my friends and make them laugh; however, my written skills were very awful and just bad. After high school, all I did was work from one job to another. All I really wanted was to tell stories, but I needed time to go to college to become a better writer. Finally, I did find the time. So when I sat down in computer class and the teacher said to turn on the computer and google something, I was lost because I had never been on the internet, and it had been out for some time now. The last thing I was on was IBM spreadsheets. The whole class got up and moved to the other side of the room. I had a book and followed it to the letter and passed the class with help from my teacher. Then came the writing class, and let me tell you, it was work. I had to go to tutoring classes outside of the class to even catch up to people right out of high school. I was made fun of and picked on by younger people, and then they saw that I stuttered as well. What they did not know about me is that I don’t give up when I know I have a dog in the fight! Plus, this was all something I was used to from the beginning of time. Trust me, when I saw it and heard it, I just ignored it, and it was not long until I made friends. There was not any violence, but at times, it was bad. So here we are—a bachelor’s degree in business, a master’s degree in business communication, and two years of a doctorate degree in business management completed. And not to say a three-time published author about what I wanted to write about—not some school or teacher telling me what to write about. My story, my character development the way I want it to be, and finally, nobody can say I did not accomplish any of my goals in my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Chiarella’s gripping tale explores Cali’s quest to make sure the queen cannot win and take over the islands and then the world to rule as she sees fit.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Cali will try to do what is right, what is good, and all that is holy. She learns new skills with her staff and the magic the queen tries on her. Friends from far away come and give her strength to help in the end, but there will be a fight as before. People and things want the power the queen wields, and the time is coming. Never once have they wondered about Cali’s power and what it means to be the keeper of the islands. Although, Cali keeps searching for what this all means to her.
Author Patrick Chiarella shares, “I could tell stories all day long to my friends and make them laugh; however, my written skills were very awful and just bad. After high school, all I did was work from one job to another. All I really wanted was to tell stories, but I needed time to go to college to become a better writer. Finally, I did find the time. So when I sat down in computer class and the teacher said to turn on the computer and google something, I was lost because I had never been on the internet, and it had been out for some time now. The last thing I was on was IBM spreadsheets. The whole class got up and moved to the other side of the room. I had a book and followed it to the letter and passed the class with help from my teacher. Then came the writing class, and let me tell you, it was work. I had to go to tutoring classes outside of the class to even catch up to people right out of high school. I was made fun of and picked on by younger people, and then they saw that I stuttered as well. What they did not know about me is that I don’t give up when I know I have a dog in the fight! Plus, this was all something I was used to from the beginning of time. Trust me, when I saw it and heard it, I just ignored it, and it was not long until I made friends. There was not any violence, but at times, it was bad. So here we are—a bachelor’s degree in business, a master’s degree in business communication, and two years of a doctorate degree in business management completed. And not to say a three-time published author about what I wanted to write about—not some school or teacher telling me what to write about. My story, my character development the way I want it to be, and finally, nobody can say I did not accomplish any of my goals in my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Chiarella’s gripping tale explores Cali’s quest to make sure the queen cannot win and take over the islands and then the world to rule as she sees fit.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories