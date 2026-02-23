Author Patrick Chiarella’s New Book, "Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool," is the Compelling Continuation of the Captivating "Yellow Moon" Saga

Recent release “Yellow Moon 3: The Dark Side of Windy Cool” from Page Publishing author Patrick Chiarella is a riveting narrative that joins Cali, who has had enough of reading books and clue-finding and the frustration of her longtime used-to-be friend Windy Cool’s shenanigans. The thought of this not being over and all is more than enough for her to bear.