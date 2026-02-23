Author Evelyn G. Marchany García’s New Book, "Desde Mi Interior – From Within," is a Deeply Personal, Spanish-Language Collection of Poetry
Recent release “Desde Mi Interior” from Page Publishing author Evelyn G. Marchany García is a Spanish-language work that shares the author’s lifetime of experiences and emotions expressed through her beautiful words.
West Field, NJ, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evelyn G. Marchany García, who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has completed their new book, “Desde Mi Interior”: a testament to the transformative power of love, loss, and resilience.
From a young age, poetry has been a powerful tool for self-expression, allowing the author to explore the depths of their soul and share their unique perspective with the world.
Through heartfelt verses, the author invites readers to embrace love unconditionally, challenging societal norms and expectations. The poems explore the complexities of human relationships, the beauty of nature, and the power of the human spirit.
Growing up, author Evelyn G. Marchany García exhibited a profound interest in literature and science, which led her to earn a bachelor’s degree in industrial chemistry from the University of Puerto Rico. Beyond her professional career, Evelyn dedicates her time and energy to actively supporting minority leaders and groups as a mentor and coach, helping others develop and achieve their professional goals.
Since 2013, Evelyn has resided in New Jersey, United States, alongside her extraordinary family, whom she loves deeply: her wife Gladys and their two daughters, Ivonne and Isabel. Her family is an exemplar of kindness, love, perseverance, justice, and gratitude; values that Evelyn cherishes and promotes in her daily life. For the author, writing and poetry represent the language of the spirit, love, and freedom, through which she has the opportunity to express herself and share the essence of her being with others. Evelyn’s passion for literature and creativity has allowed her to connect with many people and share her experiences and perspectives in a unique and enriching way.
Published by Page Publishing, Evelyn G. Marchany García’s meaningful work encourages readers to connect with their own emotions and to live life to the fullest.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Desde Mi Interior – From Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
