Author Sebastian C. Tapia, MD’s New Book, “My Improbable Journey,” is a Poignant Account That Follows the Author as He Pursues His Dream of Becoming a Doctor in America
Recent release “My Improbable Journey” from Page Publishing author Sebastian C. Tapia, MD is a powerful and stirring account that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts his path from a young boy growing up in Bolivia to becoming a physician and immigrating to America. Heartfelt and candid, “My Improbable Journey” is an uplifting of one boy’s unending quest to achieve his dreams.
Guntersville, AL, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sebastian C. Tapia, MD, who is board-certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians and is a fellow diplomate of the American Academy of Family Practice, practicing medicine for thirty-four years, has completed his new book, “My Improbable Journey”: a brilliant autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey from a child in Bolivia to becoming a doctor in America.
Author Sebastian C. Tapia, MD graduated from Colegio Bolivar in Oruro, Bolivia, with a major in biology and chemistry. He received his medical degree from Universidad San Andres Medical School in La Paz, Bolivia. He earned the United States Medical Licensure Examiners three-step certificates for foreign medical graduates and completed a rotating internship at Methodist Hospital in Gary, Indiana. His residency was in general surgery at Maimonides Medical Center Brooklyn, New York, as well as in family practice in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“‘My Improbable Journey’ is a personal story of perseverance, of unflinching love for family, and of unrelenting desire to rescue the family from their destiny,” writes Dr. Tapia. “This chronicles the life of an eight-year-old boy living in the remote and desolate tin-mining town high in the Bolivian Andes in the 1950s. His only window to the outside world were magazine publications, shortwave radio, and what he learned in school.
“Then he suddenly suffers a fortuitous childhood accident that sends him to the local hospital for two months. It is during this time he discovers a completely new world, a fascinating world of medicine that, unbeknownst to him, shaped his future forever. From that point on, he plotted in his mind his path to achieve the lofty goal of becoming a medical doctor.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sebastian C. Tapia, MD’s engaging account provides a glimpse of the landlocked country of Bolivia with all its endemic poverty, revolutions, and social unrest. Readers will experience the author’s closeness to actual historical events of these social struggles, while also discovering his eventual transition to America in his quest to achieve his goals. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “My Improbable Journey” is a testament to the enduring resolution and strength within every immigrant willing to chase after their own American dream.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Improbable Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
