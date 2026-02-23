Author Sebastian C. Tapia, MD’s New Book, “My Improbable Journey,” is a Poignant Account That Follows the Author as He Pursues His Dream of Becoming a Doctor in America

Recent release “My Improbable Journey” from Page Publishing author Sebastian C. Tapia, MD is a powerful and stirring account that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts his path from a young boy growing up in Bolivia to becoming a physician and immigrating to America. Heartfelt and candid, “My Improbable Journey” is an uplifting of one boy’s unending quest to achieve his dreams.