Author Lev Green’s New Book, “What If the Mystery of Dark Matter Has a Spiritual Solution?” Explores Whether One of Science’s Greatest Mysteries Points to the Divine
Recent release “What If the Mystery of Dark Matter Has a Spiritual Solution?” from Page Publishing author Lev Green is a fascinating read that explores the intersection of science and spirituality through the lens of dark matter, hypothesizing that a substance thought to make up the vast majority of the universe could reflect on the existence of a higher power.
New York, NY, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lev Green, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a retired attorney, past chair of a national nonprofit Jewish organization, past temple president, and a member of Mensa, has completed his new book, “What If the Mystery of Dark Matter Has a Spiritual Solution?”: an eye-opening discussion that invites readers to consider whether one of the greatest mysteries in modern science could point towards spiritual truths and the existence of God.
“Astronomers, astrophysicists, and cosmologists are in agreement that Dark Matter and Dark Energy comprise approximately 95 percent of the Universe, as the only way to explain why galaxies are held together is through the explanation of the hypothetical construct of Dark Matter,” writes Green. “And yet after decades of observation and testing by the best and brightest scientists from all over the World, using the most sophisticated equipment, no one has been able to detect even one speck of Dark Matter. This manuscript poses the question of what if: What if the solution to the mystery of Dark Matter is spiritually based?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lev Green's engaging manuscript presents a compelling argument that the solution to the mystery of Dark Matter is best explained by the omnipresence of God, and the author then discusses what this means for our lives individually and collectively.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What If the Mystery of Dark Matter Has a Spiritual Solution?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
