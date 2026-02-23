Author Eric John Koslowski’s New Book, "Tale of the Gudrun," is a Thrilling Tale of Adventure Grounded in True Events
Recent release “Tale of the Gudrun” from Page Publishing author Eric John Koslowski follows the life of John Koslowski, captain of the Gudrun—a man whose spirit still echoes across the ocean.
Leominster, MA, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eric John Koslowski, an American author, scientist, and storyteller, has completed his new book, “Tale of the Gudrun”: an impactful narrative that follows John Koslowski, who lived not as a common man, but as one who faced danger with silent courage, undertaking missions few would dare even to imagine. Against all odds, he survived countless perils, completing each mission laid before him—until one day, the ocean claimed him and his crew for its own.
Author John Koslowski resides with his beloved wife, Lorie, and their spirited pet parrot, Princess, in a quaint lakeside town nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Shirley in central Massachusetts. His writing is deeply personal, often blending truth with imagination to preserve history, honor family, and explore the mysteries of life. His published works include “Wellwaterology,” a scientific guide to understanding water quality; “Could Have Been, Should Have Been, Here I Am,” a poignant autobiographical journey through life’s trials and revelations; “How to Build a Drinking Water Testing Laboratory,” a practical and inspirational manual for entrepreneurs in the environmental sciences; and most recently “Tale of the Gudrun,” a powerful historical fiction inspired by the real-life disappearance of his grandfather’s fishing vessel in 1951. Eric believes that the family we are born into is no accident, that it shapes our identity and provides us with a spiritual calling. He views storytelling as both a legacy and a mission: to pass down the knowledge, experiences, and truths that help others find meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives.
Koslowski writes, “The time was mid-August 1990, and as a newly single dad, I desperately needed a getaway to create new memories and strengthen the bond with my two young children. My nine-year-old daughter, Tammy, and my six-year-old son, Jay, were feeling the emotional turbulence of our family’s recent fracture. Their mother and I were embroiled in a heated divorce that left our once-whole family divided and fragile. I felt an urgent responsibility to guide us toward some semblance of normalcy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eric John Koslowski’s fascinating tale is a bridge between generations, a testament to the endurance of purpose, and a reminder that sometimes, the greatest adventures are those we are born to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tale of the Gudrun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
