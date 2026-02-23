Author Martha Johnston’s New Book "Daisy and Friends" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Has an Exciting Day at the Beach with Her Doll, Mazie, a Crab Named Hermie
Recent release “Daisy and Friends” from Page Publishing author Martha Johnston is a captivating tale that centers around Daisy, a little girl who heads to the beach for a fun-filled day with her doll, Mazie. While at the beach, her friend Hermie, a crab, spies something on the beach he believes could be dangerous, but together they all learn things are not always what they appear to be.
Louisville, KY, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Martha Johnston, a loving great-grandmother who resides in Central Kentucky, has completed her new book, “Daisy and Friends”: an adorable tale of a young girl who has an exciting day while at the beach with all her friends.
“A sunny day at the beach with Daisy and her friends suddenly turns scary!” writes Johnston. “But Herman, the ghost crab, is on the job to serve and protect. Daisy, her doll Mazie, and Hermie learn a valuable lesson: things are not always what they seem. Come join the three friends on a warm, funny, and heartwarming adventure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Martha Johnston’s engaging tale will capture the imaginations of young readers as Daisy and Hermie learn a valuable lesson. With colorful artwork to help bring Johnston’s story to life, “Daisy and Friends” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daisy and Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
