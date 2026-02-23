Author Martha Johnston’s New Book "Daisy and Friends" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Has an Exciting Day at the Beach with Her Doll, Mazie, a Crab Named Hermie

Recent release “Daisy and Friends” from Page Publishing author Martha Johnston is a captivating tale that centers around Daisy, a little girl who heads to the beach for a fun-filled day with her doll, Mazie. While at the beach, her friend Hermie, a crab, spies something on the beach he believes could be dangerous, but together they all learn things are not always what they appear to be.