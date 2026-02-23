Author Linda Perrotti’s New Book, "The Pen: A Sacred Mystery," Follows a Group of Chosen Individuals Who Each Discover a Pen Imbued with Christ’s Blood
Recent release “The Pen: A Sacred Mystery” from Covenant Books author Linda Perrotti is a compelling, faith-based story that centers around God’s chosen people, Yannis, Marina, Zeynep, and Janeesh, who each find a special pen ordained by God. With this pen, each of these individuals are able to inspire others to open themselves up to the Lord and his everlasting love.
Breckenridge, CO, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Perrotti, a retired teacher who holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s in counseling, has completed her new book, “The Pen: A Sacred Mystery”: a riveting story that follows a group of chosen individuals across the world who are able to change hearts and minds with a special pen gifted to them by God.
“‘The Pen’ will mesmerize the reader,” writes Perrotti. “‘The Pen’ is a spiritual and cultural odyssey—characters that touch your heart, countries that beg for attention and recognition. Each country visited allows the reader to embrace the richness of traditions, splendid landscapes, opulent edifices, succulent food, and, above all, profiles of charismatic individuals who leave you thunderstruck. Their lives are a mecca for integrity, compassion, authenticity, and godliness.
“Embrace ‘The Pen’ and the lessons it conveys: ‘Every event in our lives has been orchestrated by God to accomplish His purpose for creating us.’
“‘The Pen’ was God-ordained, a tool for igniting souls, capturing one’s journey—a bridge to the Almighty. The sounds of love reverberate on every page. Love reclines in the marrow of our bones. Love is a lot of work, but it brings abundant blessings!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Perrotti’s new book will resonate with readers as they follow the journey of Yannis, Marina, Zeynep, and Janeesh, discovering how they not only change the lives of others but themselves by carrying out God’s plan for them. Deeply stirring and character-driven, “The Pen: A Sacred Mystery” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Pen: A Sacred Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
