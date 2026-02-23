Author Linda Perrotti’s New Book, "The Pen: A Sacred Mystery," Follows a Group of Chosen Individuals Who Each Discover a Pen Imbued with Christ’s Blood

Recent release “The Pen: A Sacred Mystery” from Covenant Books author Linda Perrotti is a compelling, faith-based story that centers around God’s chosen people, Yannis, Marina, Zeynep, and Janeesh, who each find a special pen ordained by God. With this pen, each of these individuals are able to inspire others to open themselves up to the Lord and his everlasting love.