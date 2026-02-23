Author Susan Serena Marie’s New Book, "A Land with Milk and Honey," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Readers Understand the Meaning Behind the Titular Biblical Phrase
Recent release “A Land with Milk and Honey” from Covenant Books author Susan Serena Marie is a captivating story of a young boy named Jacob whose father explains to him why God described the Promised Land as the land of milk and honey. Throughout this story, young Jacob also learns about God’s unending love He has for all His children.
Los Banos, CA, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susan Serena Marie, a loving mother and grandmother who became a Christian in 2015, has completed her new book, “A Land with Milk and Honey”: a captivating story that follows a young boy as he learns about the significance of why God used milk and honey to describe the Promised Land, as well as the goodness and glory of the Lord.
“‘A Land with Milk and Honey’ is the sequel to the book ‘These Aren’t Oranges!’” writes Susan. “It is a book about God’s goodness and uses the same characters to teach the significance of the biblical term ‘a land with milk and honey.’
“The main characters in the story are Jacob and his single widowed father. Jacob starts the series as a preschool-aged little boy. In this story however, he has aged up a couple of years and his new favorite pastime is cooking with his father.
“Together, this team explores the reasons behind God’s chosen ingredients. Additionally, every book closes with Bible verses to help children remember God’s amazing love for us and His never-ending goodness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Serena Marie’s new book is a follow-up to the author’s previous book, “These Aren’t Oranges!”, and is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers of all ages trust in God and embrace His love. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, “A Land with Milk and Honey” is sure to delight young readers, making it a perfect addition to any family or church library.
Readers can purchase “A Land with Milk and Honey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
