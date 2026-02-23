Author Susan Serena Marie’s New Book, "A Land with Milk and Honey," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Readers Understand the Meaning Behind the Titular Biblical Phrase

Recent release “A Land with Milk and Honey” from Covenant Books author Susan Serena Marie is a captivating story of a young boy named Jacob whose father explains to him why God described the Promised Land as the land of milk and honey. Throughout this story, young Jacob also learns about God’s unending love He has for all His children.