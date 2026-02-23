Author Daniel Van Acker’s New Book, "Glimpse," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around One Man with the Ability to See Into the Future and Change Its Outcome
Recent release “Glimpse” from Covenant Books author Daniel Van Acker is a compelling novel that centers around a fictionalized version of the author with the ability to see into the future through glimpses. As he begins to control and develop this power, he soon realizes he can change the future for the better, and uses his gift in an attempt to save the world.
Upmqua, OR, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Van Acker, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a business owner, has completed his new book, “Glimpse”: a riveting story that follows a young man with a special gift of receiving glimpses into the future that allow him to change it for the better.
The author writes, “This is a fascinating account of the early life of Daniel Van Acker as he recognizes he has the ability to see the future through glimpses of things to come, while looking at his refection. While still a young man the glimpses change a future that could have been riddled with disaster. Only by learning to read the glimpses in more detail does the path continue that would put Daniel in a position to go on the most exciting trip of all time. A glimpse of the future that over time he develops the ability to even speak with the future glimpse.
“This ability helps him save others who would be harmed and as he perfects this ability the world would need him for the most important task in history. Not knowing where these glimpses come from just add to the intrigue as this power becomes more important than ever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel Van Acker’s new book will captivate readers with shocking twists and turns, and an ending no one will see coming. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Glimpse” will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Glimpse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The author writes, “This is a fascinating account of the early life of Daniel Van Acker as he recognizes he has the ability to see the future through glimpses of things to come, while looking at his refection. While still a young man the glimpses change a future that could have been riddled with disaster. Only by learning to read the glimpses in more detail does the path continue that would put Daniel in a position to go on the most exciting trip of all time. A glimpse of the future that over time he develops the ability to even speak with the future glimpse.
“This ability helps him save others who would be harmed and as he perfects this ability the world would need him for the most important task in history. Not knowing where these glimpses come from just add to the intrigue as this power becomes more important than ever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Daniel Van Acker’s new book will captivate readers with shocking twists and turns, and an ending no one will see coming. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Glimpse” will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Glimpse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories