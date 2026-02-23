Author Daniel Van Acker’s New Book, "Glimpse," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around One Man with the Ability to See Into the Future and Change Its Outcome

Recent release “Glimpse” from Covenant Books author Daniel Van Acker is a compelling novel that centers around a fictionalized version of the author with the ability to see into the future through glimpses. As he begins to control and develop this power, he soon realizes he can change the future for the better, and uses his gift in an attempt to save the world.