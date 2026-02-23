Author Maddisen Opferbeck’s New Book, "When Life Begins," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Woman Who Discovers She is Pregnant and Chooses Life for Her Baby

Recent release “When Life Begins” from Covenant Books author Maddisen Opferbeck is a charming story that centers around a young woman who discovers she is pregnant, and is offered options to end the pregnancy by her doctors. When presented with her choice, she knows in her heart she wants to keep her baby and celebrate his life.