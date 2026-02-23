Author Maddisen Opferbeck’s New Book, "When Life Begins," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Woman Who Discovers She is Pregnant and Chooses Life for Her Baby
Recent release “When Life Begins” from Covenant Books author Maddisen Opferbeck is a charming story that centers around a young woman who discovers she is pregnant, and is offered options to end the pregnancy by her doctors. When presented with her choice, she knows in her heart she wants to keep her baby and celebrate his life.
Akron, NY, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maddisen Opferbeck, Christian, wife, and mother who has been passionately pro-life for as long as she can remember, has completed her new book, “When Life Begins”: a stirring tale of a young woman who considers the pro-life arguments when offered options to end her unexpected pregnancy.
“When a young woman discovers that she is pregnant, she experiences the miracles of early pregnancy while simultaneously receiving advice to consider her options,” writes Opferbeck. “This story discusses the pro-life point of view in a simplistic, child-friendly manner.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maddisen Opferbeck’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to write a children’s book discussing pro-life values after her son, Bennett, was born. Through sharing her story, Opferbeck hopes “When Life Begins” will raise generations of children who stand up for the lives of the unborn and give mothers, who are in unplanned situations, the courage to choose life.
Readers can purchase “When Life Begins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When a young woman discovers that she is pregnant, she experiences the miracles of early pregnancy while simultaneously receiving advice to consider her options,” writes Opferbeck. “This story discusses the pro-life point of view in a simplistic, child-friendly manner.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maddisen Opferbeck’s new book was inspired by the author’s desire to write a children’s book discussing pro-life values after her son, Bennett, was born. Through sharing her story, Opferbeck hopes “When Life Begins” will raise generations of children who stand up for the lives of the unborn and give mothers, who are in unplanned situations, the courage to choose life.
Readers can purchase “When Life Begins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories