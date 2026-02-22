Unsolicited Press Announces the Release of "Cloistered," a Surreal and Sensual Short Story Collection by Author Liz Kellebrew
Portland, OR, February 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is proud to announce the publication of Cloistered (February 17, 2026), an electrifying short story collection from writer Liz Kellebrew. Known for her innovative, cinematic prose, Kellebrew delivers a series of Mobius-strip narratives that blend the uncanny with the intimate, pulling readers into worlds where perception twists, isolation sharpens connection, and reality devours its own tail.
In Cloistered, readers will encounter a tiger born from self-destruction who travels through time and TV channels; a man split in two by desire and disaster; a woman detained by border agents who breaks free by expanding the boundaries of her mind; and a prophetic eye that burrows into a boy’s skull to reveal the universe’s hidden architecture. Each story detonates gently but powerfully, dissolving expectations and opening portals into the strange, the sensual, and the transcendent.
Liz Kellebrew is the author of Water Signs and The River People (Unsolicited Press). Her work has appeared in Room, The Conium Review, and Under the Sun. She holds an MFA from Goddard College.
Cloistered is available for preorder and will be released on February 17, 2026.
