Kaufman & Company Consolidates $2 Billion Real Estate and AI Infrastructure Platform, Advancing Nationwide Expansion in 2026
Holding company unifies Kaufman Development, DanReDev LLC, Daniel Kaufman Real Estate, and Oldivai under one roof as Project Zero micro data center enters national rollout and workforce housing reaches new markets.
Los Angeles, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Kaufman, nationally recognized real estate developer, investor, and capital strategist, today announced the full activation of Kaufman & Company as the central holding company for his integrated portfolio of real estate and next-generation AI infrastructure businesses. The launch formalizes the strategic coordination of a platform exceeding $2 billion in active development and advisory activity spanning more than 10,000 residential units across the United States.
Operating from its headquarters at 611 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA, Kaufman & Company now serves as the capital formation and strategic command center for four operating businesses — Kaufman Development, DanReDev LLC, Daniel Kaufman Real Estate, and Oldivai — each executing on distinct but complementary pillars of Kaufman's national platform.
Convergence of Housing and Digital Infrastructure
At the core of Kaufman's 2026 expansion is a bold thesis: the future of real estate lies at the intersection of workforce housing and digital infrastructure. While most developers are choosing one or the other, Kaufman is building both simultaneously.
"We are operating at the intersection of two of the most durable demand themes of the next decade — housing and compute," said Kaufman. "The holding company structure allows us to align capital, accelerate delivery, and make high-conviction bets where real estate demand meets the next wave of compute intensity."
Project Zero: A National Blueprint for AI Infrastructure
Through Kaufman Development and DanReDev LLC, Kaufman is pioneering Project Zero — a modular micro data center initiative that began with a Detroit prototype and is now being replicated across the country. The Detroit site was selected for its low land costs, grid access, and water availability, offering a repeatable model for distributed edge computing and AI workloads in secondary markets.
With the Detroit commissioning underway, Kaufman has announced plans to expand Project Zero into Texas, Florida, the Northeast, and California throughout 2026, partnering with leading technology operators and private credit groups to develop micro and mid-scale data centers, edge computing hubs, AI logistics facilities, and high-power industrial campuses.
"The micro data center opportunity is real and it is now," Kaufman said. "We are building a replicable national model, and Detroit is just the beginning."
Oldivai Expands Workforce Housing into New Markets
On the residential side, Oldivai — Kaufman's modular workforce housing platform — has launched new development projects in Winooski, Vermont; Shelburne, Vermont; and Jacksonville, Florida, targeting the "missing middle": working families, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and essential personnel earning between 80–120% of Area Median Income (AMI) who earn too much to qualify for federal housing subsidies but too little to compete in the open market.
Oldivai's approach to construction is as innovative as its mission. The company uses climate-controlled modular manufacturing — a technique validated at its Spokane, Washington pilot project, where factory-built modules were crane-set on-site in just four days with fully completed interiors. The result is faster delivery, reduced waste, superior quality control, and the ability to scale at a moment when housing undersupply has reached a national crisis.
Named after the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania — where the oldest evidence of human shelter was discovered — Oldivai operates with the belief that stable housing is the foundational infrastructure of healthy communities.
A Platform Built for Scale
Each entity within the Kaufman & Company ecosystem plays a defined role in the broader platform:
Kaufman Development (dkaufmandevelopment.com) leads the firm's multifamily, build-to-rent, mixed-use, and data center development pipeline across major U.S. markets.
DanReDev LLC (danredevllc.com), based in Dallas, TX, focuses on modular, mixed-use, and AI-enabled real estate development in high-growth Sun Belt and secondary markets.
Daniel Kaufman Real Estate (danielkaufmanre.com) serves as the platform's research, thought leadership, and investor intelligence hub, publishing ongoing market analysis and economic insights for developers and capital partners.
Oldivai (oldivai.com) drives the platform's workforce housing and community-impact mission through modular construction, Qualified Opportunity Zone investing, and partnerships with municipalities and local employers.
Together, the companies have formed joint ventures, equity funds, and advisory mandates spanning multifamily, build-to-rent communities, hospitality, industrial outdoor storage, modular residential, and next-generation data centers.
Looking Ahead
Kaufman's 2026 priorities are threefold: advancing the Project Zero rollout beyond Detroit into multiple new markets, scaling the Oldivai workforce housing pipeline across the Eastern Seaboard and Southeast, and continuing to grow the platform's multi-market real estate pipeline across housing and mixed-use strategies.
"We built this platform intentionally, company by company, thesis by thesis," Kaufman said. "Now the infrastructure is in place. 2026 is when we scale."
About Kaufman & Company Kaufman & Company (thekaufmanco.com) is the holding company for Daniel Kaufman's multi-platform real estate and AI infrastructure portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company coordinates strategy, capital formation, and growth across residential housing, community-advancing assets, and next-generation digital infrastructure.
About Kaufman Development Kaufman Development (dkaufmandevelopment.com) is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm specializing in multifamily, mixed-use, build-to-rent, modular construction, and AI infrastructure development across the United States.
About DanReDev LLC DanReDev LLC (danredevllc.com) is a Dallas-based real estate development company focused on modular, mixed-use, and workforce housing in high-growth U.S. markets.
About Daniel Kaufman Real Estate Daniel Kaufman Real Estate (danielkaufmanre.com) is a research and thought leadership platform publishing market analysis, economic commentary, and development strategy for real estate developers and institutional investors.
About Oldivai Oldivai (oldivai.com) is a workforce housing development firm using modular construction to serve the "missing middle" — working families earning 80–120% AMI who are priced out of the communities where they work. Oldivai partners with cities, employers, and community stakeholders to accelerate infill development of attainable housing nationwide.
Operating from its headquarters at 611 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA, Kaufman & Company now serves as the capital formation and strategic command center for four operating businesses — Kaufman Development, DanReDev LLC, Daniel Kaufman Real Estate, and Oldivai — each executing on distinct but complementary pillars of Kaufman's national platform.
Convergence of Housing and Digital Infrastructure
At the core of Kaufman's 2026 expansion is a bold thesis: the future of real estate lies at the intersection of workforce housing and digital infrastructure. While most developers are choosing one or the other, Kaufman is building both simultaneously.
"We are operating at the intersection of two of the most durable demand themes of the next decade — housing and compute," said Kaufman. "The holding company structure allows us to align capital, accelerate delivery, and make high-conviction bets where real estate demand meets the next wave of compute intensity."
Project Zero: A National Blueprint for AI Infrastructure
Through Kaufman Development and DanReDev LLC, Kaufman is pioneering Project Zero — a modular micro data center initiative that began with a Detroit prototype and is now being replicated across the country. The Detroit site was selected for its low land costs, grid access, and water availability, offering a repeatable model for distributed edge computing and AI workloads in secondary markets.
With the Detroit commissioning underway, Kaufman has announced plans to expand Project Zero into Texas, Florida, the Northeast, and California throughout 2026, partnering with leading technology operators and private credit groups to develop micro and mid-scale data centers, edge computing hubs, AI logistics facilities, and high-power industrial campuses.
"The micro data center opportunity is real and it is now," Kaufman said. "We are building a replicable national model, and Detroit is just the beginning."
Oldivai Expands Workforce Housing into New Markets
On the residential side, Oldivai — Kaufman's modular workforce housing platform — has launched new development projects in Winooski, Vermont; Shelburne, Vermont; and Jacksonville, Florida, targeting the "missing middle": working families, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and essential personnel earning between 80–120% of Area Median Income (AMI) who earn too much to qualify for federal housing subsidies but too little to compete in the open market.
Oldivai's approach to construction is as innovative as its mission. The company uses climate-controlled modular manufacturing — a technique validated at its Spokane, Washington pilot project, where factory-built modules were crane-set on-site in just four days with fully completed interiors. The result is faster delivery, reduced waste, superior quality control, and the ability to scale at a moment when housing undersupply has reached a national crisis.
Named after the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania — where the oldest evidence of human shelter was discovered — Oldivai operates with the belief that stable housing is the foundational infrastructure of healthy communities.
A Platform Built for Scale
Each entity within the Kaufman & Company ecosystem plays a defined role in the broader platform:
Kaufman Development (dkaufmandevelopment.com) leads the firm's multifamily, build-to-rent, mixed-use, and data center development pipeline across major U.S. markets.
DanReDev LLC (danredevllc.com), based in Dallas, TX, focuses on modular, mixed-use, and AI-enabled real estate development in high-growth Sun Belt and secondary markets.
Daniel Kaufman Real Estate (danielkaufmanre.com) serves as the platform's research, thought leadership, and investor intelligence hub, publishing ongoing market analysis and economic insights for developers and capital partners.
Oldivai (oldivai.com) drives the platform's workforce housing and community-impact mission through modular construction, Qualified Opportunity Zone investing, and partnerships with municipalities and local employers.
Together, the companies have formed joint ventures, equity funds, and advisory mandates spanning multifamily, build-to-rent communities, hospitality, industrial outdoor storage, modular residential, and next-generation data centers.
Looking Ahead
Kaufman's 2026 priorities are threefold: advancing the Project Zero rollout beyond Detroit into multiple new markets, scaling the Oldivai workforce housing pipeline across the Eastern Seaboard and Southeast, and continuing to grow the platform's multi-market real estate pipeline across housing and mixed-use strategies.
"We built this platform intentionally, company by company, thesis by thesis," Kaufman said. "Now the infrastructure is in place. 2026 is when we scale."
About Kaufman & Company Kaufman & Company (thekaufmanco.com) is the holding company for Daniel Kaufman's multi-platform real estate and AI infrastructure portfolio. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company coordinates strategy, capital formation, and growth across residential housing, community-advancing assets, and next-generation digital infrastructure.
About Kaufman Development Kaufman Development (dkaufmandevelopment.com) is a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm specializing in multifamily, mixed-use, build-to-rent, modular construction, and AI infrastructure development across the United States.
About DanReDev LLC DanReDev LLC (danredevllc.com) is a Dallas-based real estate development company focused on modular, mixed-use, and workforce housing in high-growth U.S. markets.
About Daniel Kaufman Real Estate Daniel Kaufman Real Estate (danielkaufmanre.com) is a research and thought leadership platform publishing market analysis, economic commentary, and development strategy for real estate developers and institutional investors.
About Oldivai Oldivai (oldivai.com) is a workforce housing development firm using modular construction to serve the "missing middle" — working families earning 80–120% AMI who are priced out of the communities where they work. Oldivai partners with cities, employers, and community stakeholders to accelerate infill development of attainable housing nationwide.
Contact
Kaufman & CompanyContact
Jess Dumak
341-217-2580
www.thekaufmanco.com
Jess Dumak
341-217-2580
www.thekaufmanco.com
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