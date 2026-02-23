Author Jonathan Beard’s New Book, “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain,” Follows Two Young Girls as They Brave Their Latest Challenge
Recent release “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jonathan Beard is a compelling novel that centers around two young girls named Betsy and Redflower, who embark on a journey to cross over the Forbidden Mountain that will test their friendship, courage, and strength at every step.
Detriot, MI, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Beard has completed his new book, “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain”: a riveting story that centers around a young girl named Betsy and her Native American friend Redflower who take up a perilous journey to conquer the Forbidden Mountain.
Beard writes, “Redflower and Betsy face the most challenging test of their lives! The Forbidden Mountain—a place where nobody dares to go. Why? Because strange things happen there, and legend has it, it is too dangerous to trespass. What’s on the other side of the mountain? To find out, read the book!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jonathan Beard’s enthralling tale is the second book centered around Betsy and Redflower, and promises to leave readers captivated as their latest adventure unfolds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
