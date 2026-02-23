Author Jonathan Beard’s New Book, “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain,” Follows Two Young Girls as They Brave Their Latest Challenge

Recent release “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy: The Forbidden Mountain” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jonathan Beard is a compelling novel that centers around two young girls named Betsy and Redflower, who embark on a journey to cross over the Forbidden Mountain that will test their friendship, courage, and strength at every step.