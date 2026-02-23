Author Allie Elizabeth’s New Book, "Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet: Book 1 of the Andrew Owens Series," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers His Elemental Powers
Recent release “Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet: Book 1 of the Andrew Owens Series” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allie Elizabeth centers around Andrew, a young boy who discovers he is a Fire elemental on his tenth birthday. As he begins training to fulfill his destiny, Andrew and the other elementals face off against a powerful enemy that has been summoned to steal an ancient relic.
New York, NY, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allie Elizabeth has completed her new book, “Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet: Book 1 of the Andrew Owens Series”: a gripping fantasy novel that follows a young boy who uncovers a powerful magic within him that he must use along with others like him to protect the Everglades.
Allie shares, “On Andrew Owens’s tenth birthday, he discovers he is a Fire elemental. He is then brought to the elemental realm called the Everglades by Evan Hawke, a member of the Hierarchy, a group of six elementals whose job is to protect the Everglades. He befriends Chris Peters and Emma Winters, who were born in the Everglades.
“The three attend school, where they learn about the history of the Everglades, the dangers of the relics and creatures throughout the lands, and the powers of the four types of elementals, which consist of Fire, Ice, Water, and Earth. Together, the three of them uncover the secrets of the Everglades as a new threat arises.
“Someone has summoned a Minotaur to hunt down a dangerous relic within the Everglades. The question is, who did it?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Allie Elizabeth’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Andrew’s journey to master his abilities and learn to work together with his fellow elementals before it’s too late to stop the Minotaur. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for the next installment in the “Andrew Owens Series.”
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet: Book 1 of the Andrew Owens Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
