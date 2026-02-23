Author Allie Elizabeth’s New Book, "Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet: Book 1 of the Andrew Owens Series," Follows a Young Boy Who Discovers His Elemental Powers

Recent release “Andrew Owens And The Power Amulet: Book 1 of the Andrew Owens Series” from Newman Springs Publishing author Allie Elizabeth centers around Andrew, a young boy who discovers he is a Fire elemental on his tenth birthday. As he begins training to fulfill his destiny, Andrew and the other elementals face off against a powerful enemy that has been summoned to steal an ancient relic.