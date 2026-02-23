Author Michael Nevarez’s New Book, "How Do I Get You Alone?" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Individuals Locked in a Deadly Game of Love and Survival

Recent release “How Do I Get You Alone?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Nevarez is a compelling tale that follows Billy who, while hiding out in an abandoned house, is discovered by the daughter of one of his most dangerous clients. When they both receive a warning message, Billy and Mandy must find a way to survive the threats to come.