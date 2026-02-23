Author Michael Nevarez’s New Book, "How Do I Get You Alone?" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Individuals Locked in a Deadly Game of Love and Survival
Recent release “How Do I Get You Alone?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Nevarez is a compelling tale that follows Billy who, while hiding out in an abandoned house, is discovered by the daughter of one of his most dangerous clients. When they both receive a warning message, Billy and Mandy must find a way to survive the threats to come.
West Orange, NJ, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Nevarez, who spent nearly three decades in Los Angeles, working in television and film as a writer, has completed his new book, “How Do I Get You Alone?”: a riveting story of two individuals who must navigate their feelings for each other while trying to survive attempts on their lives.
The author writes, “Billy Darmody was ready to vanish. After sealing the biggest deal of his life, he escapes to a remote broken-down house—off the books, off the grid, and far from the ghosts that haunt his name. All he needs is a week, a quiet exit, and five million dollars.
“Then Mandy Chavez shows up.
“She’s the daughter of his most dangerous client. A woman with fire in her eyes and secrets of her own. She’s also the last person he should’ve let into his life—or his heart.
“But when a ghostly bar napkin appears with a chilling message—’The next three people to enter your home will try to kill you’—Billy and Mandy are thrust into a deadly game of lies, legacy, and survival. As family betrayals boil to the surface and old loyalties collapse, the line between love and suspicion begins to blur.
“In a house where no one is safe and trust is a weapon, their only chance may be each other.
“But is what they have real…or just another illusion waiting to break?
“In a world where love is lethal and loyalty bleeds, some hearts are meant to break. Others? Meant to be buried.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Nevarez’s enthralling tale will leave readers breathless as they follow along on this suspense-fueled thrill ride. Expertly paced and character-driven, “How Do I Get You Alone?” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “How Do I Get You Alone?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
