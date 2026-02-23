Toufiq A. Siddiqi’s New Book, "The Bumpy Path to Climate Change: Pioneering for a Sustainable World," Explores the Author’s Work Towards Solutions to the Climate Crisis
Honolulu, HI, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Toufiq A. Siddiqi, a native of Hyderabad, India, who received a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe Universität, Frankfurt, Germany, has posthumously published his most recent book, “The Bumpy Path to Climate Change: Pioneering for a Sustainable World”: a compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s career as a climate scientist, offering insights into the complex journey of addressing climate change.
“One has frequently heard the phrase ‘Too little, too late’ to bemoan the fact that, if action had been taken earlier, the outcome might have been different, as discovered by scientists who have been working on the solutions to stop the impacts of ‘Global Climate Change’ since the 1970’s,” writes Siddiqi.
“While I adjusted to being a post doctoral researcher in the Physics Department at Indiana University, I had access to American science publications. It was an alarming time to be confronted with the research available dealing with the consequences of extreme changes in the seasonal weather patterns as observed over time. The book, therefore, was written to explain how this subject evolved from general public denial into a top priority for mankind, commonly known as ‘the threat of global climate change’.”
The author continues, “A sense of nostalgia and pride has given me the boost to report on some of my more significant contributions towards the development of a universal environmental consciousness, by connecting with institutions in Asia, the Pacific Region, USA and Europe. As a research scientist and environmentalist, I have always been a strong advocate for international collaboration and I ‘walked that path’ for almost forty years.”
Published by Fulton Books, the late Toufiq A. Siddiqi’s book will help readers gain a better sense of how far scientists have come towards meaningful climate action, while acknowledging the roadblocks and struggles that have yet to be overcome by the scientific community.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Bumpy Path to Climate Change: Pioneering for a Sustainable World" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
