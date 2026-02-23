Mark Messare’s Newly Released "Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God" is a Spiritually Uplifting Adventure That Will Excite and Entertain

“Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Messare is an inspiring Christian fiction story that follows young Hannah Grace and her dog Arthur as they join a heroic team to battle evil forces, learning faith, courage, and martial skills along the way.