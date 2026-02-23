Mark Messare’s Newly Released "Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God" is a Spiritually Uplifting Adventure That Will Excite and Entertain
“Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Messare is an inspiring Christian fiction story that follows young Hannah Grace and her dog Arthur as they join a heroic team to battle evil forces, learning faith, courage, and martial skills along the way.
Savannah, GA, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God”: a thrilling Christian adventure novel blending faith, imagination, and action. “Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God” is the creation of published author, Mark Messare, a lifelong Christian and martial artist with a passion for faith-based fiction inspired by “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Now residing in Savannah, Georgia, he is married to Tanya Messare and has four children and two stepchildren. His debut Christian fiction novel draws on real-life experiences, including a fifteen-month federal incarceration, and reflects his belief in using imagination for God’s purposes.
Messare shares, “Hannah Grace is a young girl who loses her father to incarceration and ultimately misses important parts of her life. However, God has a plan and invites her and her dog, Arthur, on an adventure with others to push back the tides of evil in her nation.
A team is formed, called the Nine, and a quest begins to stop a threat right at home in her community. It starts by her seeing monsters that no one else can see, and soon her whole team is fighting giants, wizards, and other dark powers. The greatest surprise of this tale is that her dog, Arthur, can actually be a critical member of the team, along with the ability to talk!
She is called to be a part of the Path of the Just and learns martial arts and weapons skills that only a few have ever been taught.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Messare’s new book is an action-packed, faith-filled adventure that will inspire readers of all ages with courage, teamwork, and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adventures of Hannah Grace: Book 1 One Nation Under God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
