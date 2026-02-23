Gloria Langford’s Newly Released "Living Water of the 3rd Dimension" is an Inspiring Spiritual Work That Invites Readers Into a Deeper, More Intimate Walk with God
“Living Water of the 3rd Dimension: A Collection of True Short Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Langford is a faith-filled collection of personal testimonies that encourage believers to experience God’s presence, power, and intimacy in everyday life.
Decatur, GA, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Living Water of the 3rd Dimension: A Collection of True Short Stories”: a moving collection of true, spirit-led encounters that reveal God’s nearness and transforming power. “Living Water of the 3rd Dimension: A Collection of True Short Stories” is the creation of published author, Gloria Langford.
Langford shares, “Living Waters of the Third Dimension describes a true personal relationship with the Creator, Jehovah God. It’s a higher level of glory that unbox God to experience true intimacy and that enables true worship and service in spirit and truth. This dimension allows a closer walk with God in the cool of the day just as Adam had before the fall of mankind. It’s a dimension where one can experience holy and pure living water. This dimension is available to “whosoever will, let them come.” This dimension allows the Spirit to govern and empower our lives. “Not by might, nor by power, but by My spirit, saith the Lord of hosts” (Zechariah 4:6).
This edifying spirit-filled work will allow the eyes of your understanding to be enlightened. These personal experiences will inspire you to walk in the spirit or to a greater spiritual walk. Thus, entering beyond the veil, into the power of the 3rd Dimension.
—Minister William T. Harris, III, Decatur, Georgia
In reading Living Water of the Third Dimension, you will receive a true awareness of the presence of God in your life. I feel these stories will give every reader the joy of knowing God is ever with us.
I also believe that these stories are inspired of God. If you have ever been unsure of God’s presence or needed confirmation, this is it!
—Pastor Barbara Pettigrew, Holy Temple Salvation Christian Church, Decatur, Georgia
Living Water of the Third Dimension is very inspiring and encouraging. It blessed me and I know everyone who reads this collection of short stories will be blessed abundantly. - Joseph Allen, Atlanta, Georgia”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Langford’s new book is an edifying, spirit-filled work that encourages readers to seek greater awareness of God’s voice and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Living Water of the 3rd Dimension: A Collection of True Short Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living Water of the 3rd Dimension: A Collection of True Short Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
