Janete Teixeira-Parente’s Newly Released "The Dirt Road" is a Moving Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and the Pursuit of a Better Life Against Overwhelming Odds

“The Dirt Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janete Teixeira-Parente is an inspiring true story of a woman who rose from poverty in rural South Brazil to achieve her American dream, revealing how perseverance, education, and faith can transform a life.