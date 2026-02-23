Janete Teixeira-Parente’s Newly Released "The Dirt Road" is a Moving Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and the Pursuit of a Better Life Against Overwhelming Odds
“The Dirt Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janete Teixeira-Parente is an inspiring true story of a woman who rose from poverty in rural South Brazil to achieve her American dream, revealing how perseverance, education, and faith can transform a life.
Fairfield, NJ, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Dirt Road”: a heartfelt and empowering account of one woman’s journey from hardship to hope. “The Dirt Road” is the creation of published author, Janete Teixeira-Parente, who was born in South Brazil. She received her bachelor’s degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Paraná and earned an MBA from Universidade Positivo in Curitiba, Brazil. She is a business owner in New Jersey.
Teixeira-Parente shares, “"The Dirt Road" by Janete Teixeira-Parente tells the inspiring life story of a woman who grew up in poverty in South Brazil. At the age of fourteen, she left her rural home to support her family financially. Despite being one of eleven siblings, she was the only one to pursue a college education. The book delves into her deep love for her family, especially her flawed yet beloved alcoholic father, who taught her important lessons about faith, work, morals, and education. Through determination and unwavering faith, she immigrated to the United States, where she faced the challenges of adapting to a new country without her family's support. Through hard work and faith, she overcame these challenges, continued her education, became a successful business owner, and achieved her American dream. "The Dirt Road" showcases the resilience of the human spirit and emphasizes how faith, perseverance, and the pursuit of knowledge can help overcome adversity and lead to personal and professional fulfillment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janete Teixeira-Parente’s new book invites readers into an intimate portrait of childhood poverty, relentless determination, and the quiet strength of faith. From dirt roads and kerosene lamps to higher education and entrepreneurship, Teixeira-Parente’s story affirms that beginnings do not define destinies and that courage, discipline, and belief can carve a path forward.
Consumers can purchase “The Dirt Road” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dirt Road”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
