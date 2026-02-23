Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s Newly Released "From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2" is a Compelling and Emotionally Layered Christian Historical Romance
“From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser is a heartfelt continuation of the “Romance in the Rockies” series, blending suspense, spiritual themes, and tender romance as characters confront fear, uncertainty, and the power of hope.
Kingston, WA, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2”: an immersive and faith-driven novel that explores the battle between light and shadow, both within the human heart and throughout a small mountain community. “From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser shares, “Kathleen was shocked at the news Doc gave her after her exam. How was she to tell Franklin? How would he handle this? His last wife died of influenza over three years ago, and knowing Kathleen had gone to Doc Anderson after being ill for some time, Franklin was already apprehensive. Will he lose her so soon after their marriage just two short months ago?
Dark activity beleaguers the community countywide which they had never previously experienced. Some who are more aware see the results of the heaviness enveloping and besieging the area. Countless victims come to the hospital distressed with trauma of all kinds. The medical staff is overtaxed and under mounting stress. What is gripping the region and will they be able to counteract it?
The plans for Raff and Maddie’s wedding are in full swing, but will they be overturned by Raff’s past and the disturbing doubts that plague his thoughts as the wedding date approaches? Will Raff be able to cast off his fears as his past confronts him again, or will he give in to them and leave Maddie at the altar?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s new book is a richly written installment in the “Romance in the Rockies” series that combines historical detail, emotional depth, and spiritual insight, inviting readers to experience a story of courage, restoration, and enduring love.
Consumers can purchase “From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
