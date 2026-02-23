Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s Newly Released "From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2" is a Compelling and Emotionally Layered Christian Historical Romance

“From Shadows to Daybreak: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser is a heartfelt continuation of the “Romance in the Rockies” series, blending suspense, spiritual themes, and tender romance as characters confront fear, uncertainty, and the power of hope.