Albert H. G. Briere’s Newly Released "My Faiths, Christ, and Me" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Love, and Resilience Through Life’s Joys and Trials

“My Faiths, Christ, and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert H. G. Briere is an inspiring work that blends personal reflection, stories, poems, and songs to encourage readers to trust in God, embrace hope, and celebrate the love of family and faith.