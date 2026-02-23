Albert H. G. Briere’s Newly Released "My Faiths, Christ, and Me" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Love, and Resilience Through Life’s Joys and Trials
“My Faiths, Christ, and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Albert H. G. Briere is an inspiring work that blends personal reflection, stories, poems, and songs to encourage readers to trust in God, embrace hope, and celebrate the love of family and faith.
Putnam, CT, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Faiths, Christ, and Me”: a deeply personal and uplifting book that reflects on faith, family, and the enduring hope found in Jesus Christ. “My Faiths, Christ, and Me” is the creation of published author, Albert H. G. Briere, an elder and member of Faith Bible Evangelical Free Church in Woodstock, Connecticut. Born in 1957, he grew up in Putnam, Connecticut, where he still resides. A widower, he is the proud father of two adopted daughters and grandfather to two boys. He recently endured the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Faith, who inspired this book. Through prayer and trust in God, Albert has found comfort in knowing he will one day be reunited with his loved ones, and he dedicates his writing to their memory and to his faith in the Lord.
Albert H. G. Briere shares, “This book is directed toward our faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Nothing in this life means more to me than knowing that I am loved by God and His one and only Son, Jesus Christ. Bless His Holy Name.
To have loved and been loved by my loved ones, having gone through another tragic loss and victories as well, together, is uplifting and encouraging. It’s about how we face all kinds of trials in life, but we are never alone. We always have hope in Christ.
We all serve a master in this life. As for me, I chose to serve Jesus Christ.
It is about fun, fellowship, peace and joy, short stories, poems and jokes, fiction and facts, such as my encounter with Bob and his wife at the store, and the list I had with nine unique items on it. A better place one day to be is home with the Lord, where He has prepared a place for all who believe and receive Him as Savior and Lord.
It also contains two spiritual songs I wrote, titled “I’m Going to Be with Jesus” and “Breathe.” It’s about my wife and daughters and our life in the Lord together forever—to be free from sin and death, all because He paid for our sins on the cross.
It’s about the ultimate goal, and to bring A Parable for Today to life. One may say it’s a real David and Goliath story, and most definitely a love story.
More importantly, it is to spread the Good News to the world.
God be Praised!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert H. G. Briere’s new book offers readers an encouraging, faith-filled journey through life, loss, love, and the hope of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “My Faiths, Christ, and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Faiths, Christ, and Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Albert H. G. Briere shares, “This book is directed toward our faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Nothing in this life means more to me than knowing that I am loved by God and His one and only Son, Jesus Christ. Bless His Holy Name.
To have loved and been loved by my loved ones, having gone through another tragic loss and victories as well, together, is uplifting and encouraging. It’s about how we face all kinds of trials in life, but we are never alone. We always have hope in Christ.
We all serve a master in this life. As for me, I chose to serve Jesus Christ.
It is about fun, fellowship, peace and joy, short stories, poems and jokes, fiction and facts, such as my encounter with Bob and his wife at the store, and the list I had with nine unique items on it. A better place one day to be is home with the Lord, where He has prepared a place for all who believe and receive Him as Savior and Lord.
It also contains two spiritual songs I wrote, titled “I’m Going to Be with Jesus” and “Breathe.” It’s about my wife and daughters and our life in the Lord together forever—to be free from sin and death, all because He paid for our sins on the cross.
It’s about the ultimate goal, and to bring A Parable for Today to life. One may say it’s a real David and Goliath story, and most definitely a love story.
More importantly, it is to spread the Good News to the world.
God be Praised!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert H. G. Briere’s new book offers readers an encouraging, faith-filled journey through life, loss, love, and the hope of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “My Faiths, Christ, and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Faiths, Christ, and Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories