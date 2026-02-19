Mezcal Culture Fest returns to the Moxy South Beach for an Immersive Celebration of Agave, Art and Culture
Two-Day Immersive Festival invites guests to dive deep into the rituals, flavors, and creative spirit of mezcal through curated tastings, cultural programming, and elevated nightlife moments.
South Beach, FL, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mezcal Culture Fest returns to Moxy South Beach on June 13-14, 2026, transforming the hotel's most iconic spaces into a multi-sensory celebration of mezcal and agave culture. From rooftop brunch to pool party finale, the weekend-long festival invites guests to journey through Mexico's most storied spirits across five distinct venues.
Spanning Serena Rooftop, Como Como, Mezcalista, the Lobby, and the Rooftop Pool, the festival offers an unprecedented opportunity to explore 30+ premium mezcal and agave spirit brands while connecting directly with mezcaleros, brand ambassadors, and industry experts.
“Mezcal Culture Fest is about more than tasting—it's about understanding the artistry, heritage, and ritual behind every bottle," says Andrew Martineau, festival Founder. "We've designed an experience that honors tradition while celebrating the vibrant creativity driving mezcal's evolution."
Saturday, June 13: A Full Day of Agave Immersion
The festival launches Saturday morning with a mezcal brunch on the Serena Rooftop (11:00 AM - 1:00 PM), featuring agua frescas, Sangrita flights, featured bottomless cocktail, and agave-inspired bites soundtracked by a live DJ. Guests receive festival wristbands and maps before diving into a full day of exploration.
Throughout the afternoon, a lively Mexican Marketplace fills the Lobby (1:00 PM - 6:00 PM) with print-on-demand T-shirts and curated vendors, while rotating brand talks, agave workshops, and masterclasses unfold at Mezcalista (1:30 PM - 5:00 PM). Sessions rotate every 45 minutes, offering intimate encounters with mezcaleros and cultural experts.
The festival's centerpiece—the Grand Tasting at Como Como (1:00 PM - 6:00 PM)—showcases 30+ mezcal and agave spirit brands in an expansive tasting environment. VIP attendees enjoy exclusive one-hour pairing stations featuring oysters, tacos, chocolate, cheeses, chapulines, and seasonal fruits and vegetables, while a taco cart in the courtyard serves all guests throughout the event. Mezcal expressions are available for purchase on-site, allowing guests to take home their discoveries.
As evening descends, La Sobremesa del Mezcal (8:00 PM - 10:00 PM) transforms Como Como into an intimate communal dinner experience. Limited-seating, family-style shared plates evoke the warmth of a Mexican home gathering, with featured mezcals poured generously alongside flowing conversation.
The night culminates with a Bar Takeover at Mezcalista (10:30 PM - 1:30 AM), where bartenders from one of the World's 50 Best Bars present a tightly curated mezcal-forward cocktail menu that blends global technique with deep respect for agave culture.
Sunday, June 14: Pool Party & Bartender Showdown
Sunday brings the celebration poolside with a rooftop pool party (12:00 PM - 5:00 PM) serving mezcal cocktails under the Miami sun. The festival closes with the annual Ultimate Mezcal Drinkmaster competition (6:00 PM - 8:00 PM) at Mezcalista, where six top bartenders compete for the title in a spirited finale judged by industry veterans.
Brands & Retail Opportunities
Following a successful 2025 Miami Beach debut, Mezcal Culture Fest returns with a new more immersive format. Participating brands have exclusive sales opportunities at Como Como's center bar during the Grand Tasting, allowing guests to purchase their favorite expressions and extending the tasting experience beyond the festival.
Tickets and festival information can be found at mezculture.com/mezcalculturefest.
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is two-day celebration of mezcal in Miami, Florida, bringing together enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers for an immersive exploration of Mexico's most revered agave spirits. Designed as a full sensory experience, the festival showcases over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside expert-led tastings, food pairings, mixology classes, art installations, live music and more. Mezcal Culture Fest is more than an event—it's a deep dive into the artistry, heritage, and vibrant culture of mezcal. To learn more, visit mezculture.com.
About Moxy South Beach
Located in the heart of buzzing South Beach, Moxy South Beach is where the vibrant energy of Miami awaits. The 202-room, eight-story hotel is located steps from the sand on Washington Avenue. It offers the dining, drinking, lounging, and co-working options that modern, design-focused travelers crave — all at an attractive price point. Interiors by Rockwell Group and Saladino Design Studios mix the glamour of midcentury Havana, the artistry of contemporary Mexico City, and a tropical vibrancy that's unmistakably Miami. Bedrooms, dressed in vivid Miami hues and drenched in Florida sunshine thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, feature rain showers and ingenious, space-maximizing storage solutions. Featuring various dining and drinking venues on-site, guests can enjoy a pick-me-up from Bar Moxy, cafecito from Tiendita Café, dazzling dines at Serena Rooftop, drinks at The Upside's rooftop bar, as well as private event lounges—Como Como and Mezcalista. Multiple indoor-outdoor spaces include a ground floor courtyard; cabana-lined pool; an indoor-outdoor fitness center; and an exclusive beach club on Miami's famous South Beach. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach.
About UniteUs Group
UniteUs Group is an innovative Creative Solutions Consultancy specializing in uniting individuals, brands, culture, and communities. With a strong belief in collaboration, we bridge diverse entities, fostering meaningful connections and driving positive change. Our approach aims to unite people from various backgrounds, organizations, and communities, recognizing that success lies in building strong relationships and creating synergies. Leveraging our expertise, we help clients navigate branding, culture, and community engagement. We excel in crafting tailored creative solutions, providing strategic consulting to develop innovative ideas and implement effective strategies. Understanding our clients' objectives and challenges, we design comprehensive plans to enhance brand visibility, promote cultural understanding, and foster community engagement. UniteUs Group is committed to uniting diverse voices for shared success through collaboration and creativity. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
