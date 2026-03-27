Concrete Installation is More Than Finishing: Why Drainage and Structural Slope Matter for Homeowners
As contractor saturation increases across East Tennessee, Crescostone highlights the growing risk of improper slope and drainage in residential concrete projects. The company calls for stronger trade standards and emphasizes the importance of certified cement mason training to protect homeowners from structural water damage.
Knoxville, TN, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Across East Tennessee, demand for residential concrete work has increased significantly in recent years. Alongside that growth has come a surge of new contractors entering the market — many skilled at surface finishing, but not always trained in grading, drainage design, or structural integration.
Crescostone, a Knoxville-based concrete contractor serving the region since 2002, is raising awareness about a critical issue often overlooked in exterior concrete installations: proper slope away from structures.
“When concrete touches a home, it becomes part of the building envelope,” said a spokesperson for Crescostone. “If the slab does not fall correctly away from the structure, water intrusion, moisture migration, and long-term foundation damage can occur.”
Industry best practice recommends a minimum slope of approximately six inches per ten feet away from the structure. Improper fall or flat installation may result in:
• Basement flooding
• Foundation settlement
• Surface water pooling
• Mold growth
• Long-term structural deterioration
Unlike many other skilled trades, concrete contracting does not universally require formal certification in grading, drainage control, or soil mechanics. The ability to finish concrete does not automatically equate to understanding structural slope calculations or long-term water management.
As a result, many skilled finishers launch independent businesses without full technical preparation in drainage accountability. While finishing is an important craft skill, proper installation requires comprehensive knowledge of compaction, subgrade preparation, expansion joints, slope design, and water diversion.
Crescostone’s team includes cement masons certified and trained through OPCMIA Local 148 (Operative Plasterers’ & Cement Masons’ International Association). This formal apprenticeship training includes structural preparation standards, grading principles, and professional installation practices.
“We believe greater emphasis should be placed on certification standards within the trade,” the company stated. “Homeowners deserve to know that their concrete installation protects their structure — not just enhances curb appeal.”
With more than two decades of service in the Knoxville region, Crescostone continues to advocate for consumer education, technical accountability, and higher standards across the concrete industry.
Homeowners are encouraged to ask contractors about slope measurements, drainage plans, soil compaction methods, and formal training credentials before beginning exterior concrete projects.
For more information, visit Crescostone.com.
Crescostone, a Knoxville-based concrete contractor serving the region since 2002, is raising awareness about a critical issue often overlooked in exterior concrete installations: proper slope away from structures.
“When concrete touches a home, it becomes part of the building envelope,” said a spokesperson for Crescostone. “If the slab does not fall correctly away from the structure, water intrusion, moisture migration, and long-term foundation damage can occur.”
Industry best practice recommends a minimum slope of approximately six inches per ten feet away from the structure. Improper fall or flat installation may result in:
• Basement flooding
• Foundation settlement
• Surface water pooling
• Mold growth
• Long-term structural deterioration
Unlike many other skilled trades, concrete contracting does not universally require formal certification in grading, drainage control, or soil mechanics. The ability to finish concrete does not automatically equate to understanding structural slope calculations or long-term water management.
As a result, many skilled finishers launch independent businesses without full technical preparation in drainage accountability. While finishing is an important craft skill, proper installation requires comprehensive knowledge of compaction, subgrade preparation, expansion joints, slope design, and water diversion.
Crescostone’s team includes cement masons certified and trained through OPCMIA Local 148 (Operative Plasterers’ & Cement Masons’ International Association). This formal apprenticeship training includes structural preparation standards, grading principles, and professional installation practices.
“We believe greater emphasis should be placed on certification standards within the trade,” the company stated. “Homeowners deserve to know that their concrete installation protects their structure — not just enhances curb appeal.”
With more than two decades of service in the Knoxville region, Crescostone continues to advocate for consumer education, technical accountability, and higher standards across the concrete industry.
Homeowners are encouraged to ask contractors about slope measurements, drainage plans, soil compaction methods, and formal training credentials before beginning exterior concrete projects.
For more information, visit Crescostone.com.
Contact
CrescostoneContact
Ben Raleigh
(865) 322-0365
https://crescostone.com
Ben Raleigh
(865) 322-0365
https://crescostone.com
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