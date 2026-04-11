TechSOS Sets Benchmark for Factory-Grade iPhone Repair in Varanasi, Ensuring Original Display and Battery Integrity

TechSOS, Varanasi’s leading mobile repair center, has upgraded its iPhone service infrastructure to offer factory-grade repairs for all models, from iPhone X to the 15 Pro Max. Addressing the market's need for reliability, the company now utilizes advanced programming tools to preserve True Tone and Face ID functionality during screen replacements. TechSOS also guarantees zero data loss and uses only high-fidelity components that eliminate "Unknown Part" errors.