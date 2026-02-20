Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Undead Revelations: 2 Sleeps" by Isla Reid
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Undead Revelations" – a post-apocalyptic horror thriller written by Isla Reid.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Undead Revelations"
“Daddy has to go to work, sweetheart. But I’ll be back in two sleeps, I promise,” says Alexander McRae as he kneels to his daughter’s level, his heart heavy as he prepares to leave their Scottish island home for a three-day business trip. Two sleeps. Just two sleeps until he’ll be back with his beloved daughter, Magsy, back in the cosy hillside cottage he and his wife Ailsa had filled with dreams and laughter, their perfect slice of Scottish paradise. But whilst he is away, Chaos spreads like wildfire and society unravels around him.
With a sprained ankle that refuses to heal and miles of hostile countryside between him and everything he loves; Alexander must fight his way home and bring himself closer, with every agonising step, to the small Scottish island that holds his heart.
With each passing moment, the question burns brighter: will he find his family alive, waiting for him?
Civilisation is falling—and his only goal is to get home.
Undead Revelations is available in multiple formats worldwide:
264 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881889
Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781805881964
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.68 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TBSKIES
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GKBBN1Q8
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
