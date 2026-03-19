Stand-Up Comedy at Tribeca PAC James Austin Johnson
New York, NY, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center welcomes Saturday Night Live standout and viral impressionist James Austin Johnson on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 7:30 PM for an evening of razor-sharp, character-driven comedy. Reserved seating tickets are $40, with a student price of $30. Regular tickets may be purchased online; For the $30 student rate, please email Ticketing@tribecapac.org or call 212-220-1460 ext. 3.
James Austin Johnson is a comedian and actor currently in his fourth season as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include “Barry” “Better Call Saul,” “She Said,” and “Hail, Caesar!” He voices the Grinch in Wondery’s podcast series “’Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast,” which recently wrapped its second season. On SNL, Johnson is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump. In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films, voicing Pouchy in “Inside Out 2” and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothée Chalamet. Event to include opener.
Tribeca PAC is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. For more information and added events, please visit www.tribecapac.org. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.tribecpac.org. For more information on purchasing tickets or questions, call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
James Austin Johnson is a comedian and actor currently in his fourth season as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include “Barry” “Better Call Saul,” “She Said,” and “Hail, Caesar!” He voices the Grinch in Wondery’s podcast series “’Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast,” which recently wrapped its second season. On SNL, Johnson is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump. In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films, voicing Pouchy in “Inside Out 2” and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothée Chalamet. Event to include opener.
Tribeca PAC is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. For more information and added events, please visit www.tribecapac.org. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.tribecpac.org. For more information on purchasing tickets or questions, call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
Categories