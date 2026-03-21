PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads.
Bengaluru, India, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PCBuildz (pcbuildz.in), India’s emerging leader in custom-engineered computing, today announced the launch of its 2026 Enterprise Infrastructure Program. This initiative is specifically designed to provide high-performance, GPU-accelerated workstations for India’s rapidly scaling AI startups, architecture firms, and high-end creative studios.
As the demand for localized AI model training and 8K video production surges, off-the-shelf desktop solutions often fail to meet the thermal and computational requirements of professional workloads. PCBuildz is bridging this gap by offering ISV-optimized hardware and precision thermal tuning to ensure 24/7 reliability for mission-critical business operations.
“Businesses in Bengaluru and across India are tired of the 'one-size-fits-all' approach of traditional PC retail,” said Govind Kumar Teja Ram, CEO of PCBuildz. “Our B2B mission is to provide the 'Hardware-as-a-Service' reliability that startups need. We aren’t just building PCs; we are building the engines that drive India’s innovation in AI and digital art.”
The PCBuildz B2B Advantage Includes:
AI & ML Optimization: Specialized configurations featuring NVIDIA RTX 50-series and workstation-grade GPUs, optimized for TensorFlow, PyTorch, and CUDA-based applications.
Creative Series Workstations: Tailor-made systems for 3D rendering (Blender, Maya) and professional video editing (DaVinci Resolve) with certified 48-hour stress testing.
GST-Compliant Procurement: Full support for B2B billing, allowing corporate clients to claim Input Tax Credits (ITC) on all hardware investments.
Lifetime Technical Support: Dedicated account managers for corporate clients to ensure zero downtime and immediate troubleshooting.
Thermal Engineering: Every build utilizes advanced cooling solutions specifically tuned for Indian ambient temperatures to prevent thermal throttling during long render cycles.
With its headquarters in the tech hub of Bengaluru, PCBuildz is uniquely positioned to offer on-site support and rapid deployment for local enterprises, while shipping nationwide to support the "Make in India" digital movement.
About PCBuildz: PCBuildz (pcbuildz.in) is a premier custom PC manufacturer based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Specializing in high-performance computing for Gamers, Content Creators, and Professionals, PCBuildz combines artisanal assembly with enterprise-grade testing to deliver the most reliable custom workstations in the Indian market.
As the demand for localized AI model training and 8K video production surges, off-the-shelf desktop solutions often fail to meet the thermal and computational requirements of professional workloads. PCBuildz is bridging this gap by offering ISV-optimized hardware and precision thermal tuning to ensure 24/7 reliability for mission-critical business operations.
“Businesses in Bengaluru and across India are tired of the 'one-size-fits-all' approach of traditional PC retail,” said Govind Kumar Teja Ram, CEO of PCBuildz. “Our B2B mission is to provide the 'Hardware-as-a-Service' reliability that startups need. We aren’t just building PCs; we are building the engines that drive India’s innovation in AI and digital art.”
The PCBuildz B2B Advantage Includes:
AI & ML Optimization: Specialized configurations featuring NVIDIA RTX 50-series and workstation-grade GPUs, optimized for TensorFlow, PyTorch, and CUDA-based applications.
Creative Series Workstations: Tailor-made systems for 3D rendering (Blender, Maya) and professional video editing (DaVinci Resolve) with certified 48-hour stress testing.
GST-Compliant Procurement: Full support for B2B billing, allowing corporate clients to claim Input Tax Credits (ITC) on all hardware investments.
Lifetime Technical Support: Dedicated account managers for corporate clients to ensure zero downtime and immediate troubleshooting.
Thermal Engineering: Every build utilizes advanced cooling solutions specifically tuned for Indian ambient temperatures to prevent thermal throttling during long render cycles.
With its headquarters in the tech hub of Bengaluru, PCBuildz is uniquely positioned to offer on-site support and rapid deployment for local enterprises, while shipping nationwide to support the "Make in India" digital movement.
About PCBuildz: PCBuildz (pcbuildz.in) is a premier custom PC manufacturer based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Specializing in high-performance computing for Gamers, Content Creators, and Professionals, PCBuildz combines artisanal assembly with enterprise-grade testing to deliver the most reliable custom workstations in the Indian market.
Contact
PCBuildzContact
Raj Desai
+919510951019
https://pcbuildz.in/
corporate@pcbuildz.in
Raj Desai
+919510951019
https://pcbuildz.in/
corporate@pcbuildz.in
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