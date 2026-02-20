Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Moore, South Carolina
Moore, SC, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Absolute Storage of Spartanburg proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1101 East Blackstock Road, Moore, SC 29369. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 469 units totaling 60,175 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Roebuck, Switzer, and Moore.
ASI Blackstock Road LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of February 9, 2026.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 1101 East Blackstock Road, Moore, SC 29369, contact our office at 864-920-4660, or email us at absolutespartanburg@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Allen
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
