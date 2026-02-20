Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Saucy Soldier: Occupied in France" by Ben Goldsmith
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Saucy Soldier" – a raw and uncompromising tale of war, lust, and revenge – written by Ben Goldsmith.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "The Saucy Soldier":
Alone behind enemy lines in occupied France, Eric is a soldier with nothing left to lose. When he witnesses the brutal murder of a farming family by German troops, survival turns into vengeance. Alongside Simone, the farmer’s daughter, Eric wages a relentless and bloody campaign against the occupiers, striking from barns, forests, and ruined towns.
As war strips away civilisation, desire and violence intertwine. Passion offers brief escape, but brutality always returns. Together, Eric and Simone gather other survivors, confronting atrocity with ruthless resistance in a world where mercy no longer exists.
The Saucy Soldier" is a raw and uncompromising tale of war, lust, and revenge, depicting the darkest extremes of human behaviour when law, morality, and hope have collapsed.
The Saucy Soldier is available in multiple formats worldwide:
262 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881933
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.68 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SAUCYSOLDIER
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GN92Y8R7
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Also by Ben Goldsmith – The Amorous Postman
164 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 978-1913289935
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.07 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085ZLTM36
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Alone behind enemy lines in occupied France, Eric is a soldier with nothing left to lose. When he witnesses the brutal murder of a farming family by German troops, survival turns into vengeance. Alongside Simone, the farmer’s daughter, Eric wages a relentless and bloody campaign against the occupiers, striking from barns, forests, and ruined towns.
As war strips away civilisation, desire and violence intertwine. Passion offers brief escape, but brutality always returns. Together, Eric and Simone gather other survivors, confronting atrocity with ruthless resistance in a world where mercy no longer exists.
The Saucy Soldier" is a raw and uncompromising tale of war, lust, and revenge, depicting the darkest extremes of human behaviour when law, morality, and hope have collapsed.
The Saucy Soldier is available in multiple formats worldwide:
262 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881933
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.68 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SAUCYSOLDIER
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GN92Y8R7
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Also by Ben Goldsmith – The Amorous Postman
164 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 978-1913289935
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.07 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B085ZLTM36
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories