Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Coffee and Commute: Mindful Readings for Active Minds and Busy Lives" by B B Elsin
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Coffee and Commute" – a raw and uncompromising tale of war, lust, and revenge – written by B B Elsin.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Coffee and Commute":
Mindful moments in busy days…
If the stillness of meditation isn’t possible, reading can be the next best way to unwind.
Published in the UK’s National Year of Reading (2026) this thoughtful collection from the author’s portfolio invites the reader to pause and enjoy the written word for its own sake. Designed for coffee breaks, train journeys or even ad breaks, the book offers haiku, poetry, flash fiction, short stories, blogs and book extracts that can be enjoyed in just a few minutes.
Organised by theme, including nature, yearning, mystery, struggle and everyday life, each piece encourages reflection and awareness. Some readings are light and amusing, others are challenging or moving. All are chosen to encourage slow, attentive reading. Whether for a few minutes or half an hour, the author invites the reader to enjoy some thoughtful words and return to their busy day refreshed.
The book is aimed at adult readers. Each has its own “mood note” to help the reader choose which piece is right for the reading occasion.
Coffee and Commute is available in multiple formats worldwide:
203 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805881902
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.3 x 21.59 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CANDC
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GKYXF9T1
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
