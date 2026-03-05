Future Horizons Presents "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Spokane, WA, on May 6, 2026
Dr. Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor at Colorado State University, bestselling author, and one of the world’s leading voices on autism. She speaks nationwide, helping parents and professionals support individuals with autism and PDD. A pioneering animal scientist, Dr. Grandin has transformed livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Spokane, WA, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor, has served as an inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.
In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see Temple Grandin: An Open Door at 8:45 am.
Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative. Her portrait now joins the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and classroom inclusion
• Improving social skills
• Independent living skills, including shopping, hygiene, and driving
• Different kinds of minds, and the importance of each
• Improving nutrition in picky eaters
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
