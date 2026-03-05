Future Horizons Presents "Insights Into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Spokane, WA, on May 6, 2026

Dr. Temple Grandin, PhD, is a professor at Colorado State University, bestselling author, and one of the world’s leading voices on autism. She speaks nationwide, helping parents and professionals support individuals with autism and PDD. A pioneering animal scientist, Dr. Grandin has transformed livestock handling and improved animal welfare worldwide. She lives in Fort Collins, Colorado.