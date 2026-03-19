Ship Overseas Inc Issues 2026 Market Advisory for European Buyers as Strong Euro Increases Purchasing Power for U.S. Vehicles

Ship Overseas Inc has issued its 2026 Market Advisory for European buyers, highlighting how a strong euro is increasing purchasing power for U.S. vehicles. European inquiries rose 38 percent, demand increased 23 percent, and shipping quote requests grew 11 percent. The company continues to support buyers with full logistics and documentation services.