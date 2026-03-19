Ship Overseas Inc Issues 2026 Market Advisory for European Buyers as Strong Euro Increases Purchasing Power for U.S. Vehicles
Ship Overseas Inc has issued its 2026 Market Advisory for European buyers, highlighting how a strong euro is increasing purchasing power for U.S. vehicles. European inquiries rose 38 percent, demand increased 23 percent, and shipping quote requests grew 11 percent. The company continues to support buyers with full logistics and documentation services.
San Diego, CA, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc, founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, announces the release of its 2026 Market Advisory for European buyers evaluating U.S. vehicle purchases during a period of euro strength. The company provides international shipping services for vehicles and heavy machinery, supporting global clients with secure and efficient logistics solutions.
The advisory highlights how the stronger euro has increased the purchasing power of European buyers considering vehicles in the United States. As the euro gains value against the dollar, the effective euro cost of U.S. vehicles and related fees decreases, creating a favorable environment for buyers seeking classic cars, performance models, SUVs, trucks, and EVs available in the U.S. market.
Ship Overseas Inc notes that many European buyers are taking advantage of this window by combining favorable exchange rates with access to major U.S. auctions and dealer inventories. The company continues to support these buyers with ground pickup transportation across the United States, complete door-to-door or port-to-port service, and full handling of port documentation and customs clearance.
“European buyers are seeing a rare window of increased purchasing power, and many are using this opportunity to secure vehicles that are difficult to find in their home markets. Our team is committed to providing clear guidance and reliable logistics support throughout the process,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc reports that European inquiries increased by 38 percent, demand for U.S. vehicles from Europe rose by 23 percent, and shipping quote requests from EU buyers grew by 11 percent. These trends reflect heightened interest in U.S. vehicles as the euro remains strong and buyers seek to maximize value during the 2026 market conditions.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Ship Overseas Inc.
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840 | miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com | San Diego, California
The advisory highlights how the stronger euro has increased the purchasing power of European buyers considering vehicles in the United States. As the euro gains value against the dollar, the effective euro cost of U.S. vehicles and related fees decreases, creating a favorable environment for buyers seeking classic cars, performance models, SUVs, trucks, and EVs available in the U.S. market.
Ship Overseas Inc notes that many European buyers are taking advantage of this window by combining favorable exchange rates with access to major U.S. auctions and dealer inventories. The company continues to support these buyers with ground pickup transportation across the United States, complete door-to-door or port-to-port service, and full handling of port documentation and customs clearance.
“European buyers are seeing a rare window of increased purchasing power, and many are using this opportunity to secure vehicles that are difficult to find in their home markets. Our team is committed to providing clear guidance and reliable logistics support throughout the process,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc reports that European inquiries increased by 38 percent, demand for U.S. vehicles from Europe rose by 23 percent, and shipping quote requests from EU buyers grew by 11 percent. These trends reflect heightened interest in U.S. vehicles as the euro remains strong and buyers seek to maximize value during the 2026 market conditions.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Ship Overseas Inc.
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840 | miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com | San Diego, California
Contact
Ship OverseasContact
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
Categories