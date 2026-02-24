Author Zagloul Kadah’s New Book, "Why We Were Created and Why It Matters: An Islamic Prospective," Explores Themes of Human Creation and Existence Through an Islamic Lens
Recent release “Why We Were Created And Why It Matters: An Islamic Prospective” from Page Publishing author Zagloul Kadah is a thought-provoking discussion of why the universe and mankind were created, and who that Creator is. Through his writings, Kadah aims to take readers on a journey to uncover the complexities of these questions and humanity’s true role as stewards of the Earth.
Los Gatos, CA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zagloul Kadah, a Syrian native who holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a MS in electronics from San Jose State, has completed his new book “Why We Were Created And Why It Matters: An Islamic Prospective”: a potent read that examines the question of why mankind was created and by whom, explored through a faith-based, Islamic perspective. This is his third book on religion with his first book “Our God and Your God is One” which was awarded first prize in comparative religion by US Book News, and the second book was “Reflections on the Miracles of the Quran.”
With an entrepreneurial spirit, author Zaghloul Kadah founded an electronics company specializing in miniature solid-state relays and later ventured into the medical industry with laser services, both achieving significant success before being sold. Married with three sons and eight grandchildren, he now resides in the Bay Area, passionately pursuing religious research and writing. A respected lecturer, Zaghloul delivers khutbahs during Friday congregations.
“Embark on a journey through the profound mysteries of existence in ‘Why We Were Created and Why It Matters’,” writes Kadah. “Delve into probing questions like ‘Why the creation?’ and ‘Who is the creator?’ as you explore the depths of human inquiry. Unravel the enigmatic journey of creation, from its inception billions of years ago to its eventual demise. Journey through the wisdom of Einstein and the legacy of Muhammad, the final messenger, to uncover the complexities of faith and reason.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zagloul Kadah’s engaging series will guide readers as they discover the purpose behind mankind’s existence and its role as stewards of the Earth. From the beauty of diversity to the promise of divine justice, “Why We Were Created And Why It Matters” is an insightful series that will offer hope and enlightenment to readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Why We Were Created And Why It Matters: An Islamic Prospective” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
