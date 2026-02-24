Author Zagloul Kadah’s New Book, "Why We Were Created and Why It Matters: An Islamic Prospective," Explores Themes of Human Creation and Existence Through an Islamic Lens

Recent release “Why We Were Created And Why It Matters: An Islamic Prospective” from Page Publishing author Zagloul Kadah is a thought-provoking discussion of why the universe and mankind were created, and who that Creator is. Through his writings, Kadah aims to take readers on a journey to uncover the complexities of these questions and humanity’s true role as stewards of the Earth.