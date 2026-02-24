Author Naomi Yimam’s New Book, "Blindfold," is a Stirring Novel About a Blind College Student Searching for Her Missing Sister

Recent release “Blindfold” from Page Publishing author Naomi Yimam is a powerful story told through astonishing verse about Frankie, a blind college student, whose sister goes missing. Frankie must search for her sister to restore balance to the world, while unlocking traumatic memories from her past.