Author Naomi Yimam’s New Book, "Blindfold," is a Stirring Novel About a Blind College Student Searching for Her Missing Sister
Recent release “Blindfold” from Page Publishing author Naomi Yimam is a powerful story told through astonishing verse about Frankie, a blind college student, whose sister goes missing. Frankie must search for her sister to restore balance to the world, while unlocking traumatic memories from her past.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Yimam has completed her new book, “Blindfold”: an intriguing novel delivered through poetic verse. The story introduces Frankie, who has always depended on her sister, navigating the world as a blind college student. However, when a few missing people lead to her sister going missing, the delicate balance of her world starts to shatter. Determined to find her sister and restore balance to her crumbling world, she begins to look through shadows to find her one guiding light: her sister, her only family left. But while looking for her sister, she finds other things along the way, including memories of her traumatic past that seem to haunt her everywhere, and secrets she never wanted to know.
Readers will discover whether Frankie will find her sister before it’s too late and whether Lavender will end up as nothing more than another forgotten name on the wind.
Author Naomi Yimam composed this novel in verse during her winter break last year, even though she spent days staring at a blank screen trying to craft an author bio. She is a fourteen-year-old freshman at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond, Virginia. Naomi lives with her mom, dad, older brother, older sister, and two cute dogs, Yuki and Remy. In her free time, she enjoys tennis, archery, math, reading, baking, and traveling. Despite often struggling to focus on a single genre, she loves writing.
Published by Page Publishing, Naomi Yimam’s meditative novel features works including “Darkness,” “When I Was Young,” “Things You Would Learn Growing Up in a Broken House,” “A Soft Blue Cardigan,” “Frankie: 1. Atlas: 0,” “The Most Beautiful Way to Die,” “A Moment of Stillness,” “The Shadow of a Name,” “The Weight of Unseen Things,” “The Ghost of a Place,” “We’ll Get Through This,” “To Shake the Stars,” “A Speaking Wall,” “A Misunderstanding,” “The Weight of His Words,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “Blindfold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Readers will discover whether Frankie will find her sister before it’s too late and whether Lavender will end up as nothing more than another forgotten name on the wind.
Author Naomi Yimam composed this novel in verse during her winter break last year, even though she spent days staring at a blank screen trying to craft an author bio. She is a fourteen-year-old freshman at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond, Virginia. Naomi lives with her mom, dad, older brother, older sister, and two cute dogs, Yuki and Remy. In her free time, she enjoys tennis, archery, math, reading, baking, and traveling. Despite often struggling to focus on a single genre, she loves writing.
Published by Page Publishing, Naomi Yimam’s meditative novel features works including “Darkness,” “When I Was Young,” “Things You Would Learn Growing Up in a Broken House,” “A Soft Blue Cardigan,” “Frankie: 1. Atlas: 0,” “The Most Beautiful Way to Die,” “A Moment of Stillness,” “The Shadow of a Name,” “The Weight of Unseen Things,” “The Ghost of a Place,” “We’ll Get Through This,” “To Shake the Stars,” “A Speaking Wall,” “A Misunderstanding,” “The Weight of His Words,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “Blindfold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories