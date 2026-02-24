Author Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu’s Book, “Wandering Lonely as a Cloud: A Lifetime Journey Across Oceans, Eras, and Cultures,” is a Thought-Provoking Autobiography

Recent release “Wandering Lonely as a Cloud: A Lifetime Journey Across Oceans, Eras, and Cultures” from the late Page Publishing author Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu offers readers a vivid tour of the historical and cultural context from prewar Shanghai to revolutionary Beijing and a unique intellectual’s journey abroad.