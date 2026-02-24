Author Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu’s Book, “Wandering Lonely as a Cloud: A Lifetime Journey Across Oceans, Eras, and Cultures,” is a Thought-Provoking Autobiography
Recent release “Wandering Lonely as a Cloud: A Lifetime Journey Across Oceans, Eras, and Cultures” from the late Page Publishing author Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu offers readers a vivid tour of the historical and cultural context from prewar Shanghai to revolutionary Beijing and a unique intellectual’s journey abroad.
Phoenix, AZ, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu (1935–2021) completed his book, “Wandering Lonely as a Cloud: A Lifetime Journey Across Oceans, Eras, and Cultures”: an eye-opening account that goes beyond the typical confines of a memoir, presenting exceptionally candid and vivid details of the constant political turmoil in China spanning four decades, aided by Wu’s photogenic memories and lively descriptions.
Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu was professor emeritus and founding chair of the Chinese and Humanities Department at Reed College in Portland, Oregon. He was a founding board member of the Classical Chinese Garden Society. Born and raised in Shanghai, China, he studied and taught at Beijing Foreign Languages Institute and served as a chief editor of the Chinese-English Dictionary in the 1970s. He immigrated to the United States in 1980 and earned a PhD at Columbia University in English literature with a specialty in Romantic English poetry.
This memoir, written by Charles Wu, was edited by his surviving son, Stephen Wu, who is a resident of Arizona.
Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu wrote, “When I was leading a Reed College alumni tour to China in 1995, I met a fortune teller on Wuyi Mountain, a scenic resort in northwest Fujian Province. Not the usual image of a Chinese fortune teller, which would most probably be that of an elderly village scholar with a flowing beard and a long robe, this one was a village woman in her thirties. There was nothing striking in her appearance, but she looked very pleasant and down-to-earth. She had positioned herself on the side of a hillside path. Her tool was something like a modest-sized Russian roulette set on a small table, with the needle at the center and cards lying face down around the circle. I went up and tried my luck.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Charles Qianzhi Wu’s in-depth autobiography lays bare his own transformative journey of values and faiths—from a mix of Confucian and Western influence in youth to forced indoctrination of Communism through the formative years of early adulthood, and eventually to adoption of Christianity and Western values.
