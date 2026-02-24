Author Pen Lee’s New Book, "This is (Not) a Game," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Group of Teens Who Find Themselves Trapped in a Condemned Psych Ward.

Recent release “This is (Not) a Game” from Covenant Books author Pen Lee is a compelling novel that centers around Matthew, who is invited to join a group of teens to hang out after moving to upstate New York. But after realizing they’ve become trapped in an abandoned psych ward, they must fight for their survival while trying to escape.