Author Pen Lee’s New Book, "This is (Not) a Game," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Group of Teens Who Find Themselves Trapped in a Condemned Psych Ward.
Recent release “This is (Not) a Game” from Covenant Books author Pen Lee is a compelling novel that centers around Matthew, who is invited to join a group of teens to hang out after moving to upstate New York. But after realizing they’ve become trapped in an abandoned psych ward, they must fight for their survival while trying to escape.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pen Lee has completed his new book, “This is (Not) a Game”: a riveting tale that centers around a group of teens who become trapped in an abandoned psych ward where a terrifying enemy preys upon them.
“After fleeing to Upstate New York with his mother to get away from his abusive father, Matthew meets a comely teenage girl by the name of Abby, who invites him to hang out with her and her friends later that evening,” writes Lee. “But the teen’s Friday night quickly turns into a nightmare once they realize that they are trapped inside a condemned psych ward with no way out…
“Will Matthew and the others become prey to the enemy who awaits them? Or will they manage to slip out of death’s grip?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pen Lee’s new book will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Matthew, Abby, and the rest of their friends as they struggle to survive the psych ward’s dangers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “This is (Not) a Game” delivers a roller-coaster ride filled with suspense and terror that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “This is (Not) a Game” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
