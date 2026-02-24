Author Shane War-Rose’s New Book, "The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics," Follows a Group of Siblings as They Overcome a Series of Trials
Recent release “The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics” from Covenant Books author Shane War-Rose is a compelling novel that centers around the Eques siblings, who must face a set of trials after their ancestors stole a supernatural relic. As they work to rid themselves of this curse, the Eques family will find their faith in each other and God pushed to the limits.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shane War-Rose has completed his new book, “The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics”: a riveting story that follows a group of siblings who must undo a generational curse caused by the theft of an ancient relic.
“The Eques siblings have inherited a blight due to their ancestors’ theft of a supernatural relic,” writes War-Rose. “They must go through a set of trials to see the end of their ordeal. What they face will push their trust in each other and faith in God in extreme measures. Failure for them would have eternal consequences. Will they succeed in overcoming their trials or fail?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shane War-Rose’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey where failure could lead to eternal damnation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
