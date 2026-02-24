Author Shane War-Rose’s New Book, "The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics," Follows a Group of Siblings as They Overcome a Series of Trials

Recent release “The Universal Missionaries: Book 1: The Genesis Relics” from Covenant Books author Shane War-Rose is a compelling novel that centers around the Eques siblings, who must face a set of trials after their ancestors stole a supernatural relic. As they work to rid themselves of this curse, the Eques family will find their faith in each other and God pushed to the limits.