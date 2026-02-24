Author Glen D’s New Book, "The Ghost Beside Me," Follows a Man Whose Life and Marriage Spiral Out of Control as He Experiences Supernatural Occurrences

Recent release “The Ghost Beside Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Glen D is a gripping novel that centers around Ryan, a man whose perfect life is undone when a night of fun turns into chaos. Now facing a strain on his marriage, Ryan also finds himself haunted by a ghost who may hold the answer to his issues.