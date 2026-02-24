Author Glen D’s New Book, "The Ghost Beside Me," Follows a Man Whose Life and Marriage Spiral Out of Control as He Experiences Supernatural Occurrences
Recent release “The Ghost Beside Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Glen D is a gripping novel that centers around Ryan, a man whose perfect life is undone when a night of fun turns into chaos. Now facing a strain on his marriage, Ryan also finds himself haunted by a ghost who may hold the answer to his issues.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glen D has completed his new book, “The Ghost Beside Me”: a compelling tale of a young man whose life begins falling apart after one fateful night, and soon finds himself dealing with sporadic hauntings that only increase over time.
The author writes, “Ryan Andrews’s life was on the American road to success. A successful marriage to his college sweetheart and the thought of moving the family forward by having a child is on the horizon. When a night of fun and celebration turns into chaos, Ryan’s life seems to take a major stall. His actions put a strain on the marriage, and when you include a sporadic haunting, that continues to get worse. His life is seemingly spiraling out of control.
“As time progresses, it becomes apparent that the answers to Ryan’s issues might be found within the hauntings. Or are the hauntings causing Ryan’s problems?
“This is ‘The Ghost Beside Me.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Glen D’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s fascination with the paranormal and a love for investigative thrillers, and will captivate readers as they follow Ryan’s journey to discover the warnings and lessons within his hauntings. Expertly paced and supernatural, “The Ghost Beside Me” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Ghost Beside Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
