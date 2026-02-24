Author Michael Wayne’s New Book, "The Mist Within," is a Riveting Novel That Transports Readers Back in Time to the Old West to a World of Revenge and Justice
Recent release “The Mist Within” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Wayne is a compelling tale set in the time of the Old West that invites readers to follow along on a heartbreaking tale of revenge and tragedy. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Mist Within” is a thrilling journey that will leave readers breathless with each turn of the page.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Wayne has completed his new book, “The Mist Within”: a stirring novel that draws readers into a tale of tragedy and revenge, set against the backdrop of the Old West.
“‘The Mist Within’ takes you back to another time, a time when your transportation was your horse and a pistol on your hip was your security,” writes Wayne. “But in this story, it also takes you to a mysterious encounter with an elderly woman who has a tale of heartbreak and tragedy that draws you into her world of revenge and justice.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Wayne’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s love of the Old West, which he developed as a young child when his mother used to read him bedtime stories of cowboys and their adventures. Spellbinding and engaging, “The Mist Within” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them eager for the upcoming sequel, “The Mist Returns”.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Mist Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘The Mist Within’ takes you back to another time, a time when your transportation was your horse and a pistol on your hip was your security,” writes Wayne. “But in this story, it also takes you to a mysterious encounter with an elderly woman who has a tale of heartbreak and tragedy that draws you into her world of revenge and justice.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Wayne’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s love of the Old West, which he developed as a young child when his mother used to read him bedtime stories of cowboys and their adventures. Spellbinding and engaging, “The Mist Within” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them eager for the upcoming sequel, “The Mist Returns”.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Mist Within” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories