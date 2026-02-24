Author Michael Wayne’s New Book, "The Mist Within," is a Riveting Novel That Transports Readers Back in Time to the Old West to a World of Revenge and Justice

Recent release “The Mist Within” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Wayne is a compelling tale set in the time of the Old West that invites readers to follow along on a heartbreaking tale of revenge and tragedy. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Mist Within” is a thrilling journey that will leave readers breathless with each turn of the page.