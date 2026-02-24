Author Darren S. Catallo’s New Book, "Rome Unconquered, 1599," is a Riveting Alternative History Novel That Follows an Ongoing Struggle Between the Romans and Bavarians

Recent release “Rome Unconquered, 1599” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darren S. Catallo is a compelling tale set in a fictional version of the 16th century where the Roman Empire still stands and fends off attacks from the Bavarians. Following the lives of soldiers and civilians on both sides, Catallo explores the impact of this conflict as the armies clash around a neutral Alpine village.