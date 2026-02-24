Author Darren S. Catallo’s New Book, "Rome Unconquered, 1599," is a Riveting Alternative History Novel That Follows an Ongoing Struggle Between the Romans and Bavarians
Recent release “Rome Unconquered, 1599” from Newman Springs Publishing author Darren S. Catallo is a compelling tale set in a fictional version of the 16th century where the Roman Empire still stands and fends off attacks from the Bavarians. Following the lives of soldiers and civilians on both sides, Catallo explores the impact of this conflict as the armies clash around a neutral Alpine village.
Denham Springs, LA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darren S. Catallo, a loving husband and father, as well as a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Rome Unconquered, 1599”: a fascinating alternative history novel that explores the lives of both Romans and Bavarians as their armies clash at a neutral Alpine village.
Darren Catallo is a United States Naval Academy graduate with a degree in history. He served in the Marine Corps, then pursued an oblique career tending bar in New Orleans, drilling oil wells in Asia and Texas, and working in chemical plants. Having traveled throughout the world, he always enjoyed reading a good book, meeting unique people, and telling stories. Currently, Catallo lives in the deep south of the United States with his wife, son, two dogs, and a bearded dragon.
“It is 1599, and the Roman Empire is still a force to be reckoned with,” writes Catallo. “Surrounded by enemies, the Romans survive and thrive by cunning statecraft, military skill, technical power, and an ear in every court. The Fourth Italian Legion, Legio IIII Italica, is one of the pillars of the Empire. Can the legion stop an excursion from the Bavarian army, the feared landsknechts, into the neutral territory separate from both Rome and Bavaria?
“Within all empires and states, there are the soldiers and people who have to live their lives as best as they can in the sweep of events beyond their control. This is the story of Leonardo Titianus, a young Roman centurion who’s better suited to be an artist. There is Caius Manteuffel, the driven regimental commander of German landsknechts. Lukas Drusus is a chameleon-like Roman spy. And finally, there’s Justinius Desiderius Mannheim, the local village idiot.
“As armies maneuver and clash around the small neutral Alpine village of Lenggries, officers and soldiers march and fight tedium, while farmers and shopkeepers struggle to protect their village and freedom from the landsknechts. Townspeople and soldiers, Romans and Bavarians, spies and traders, see how they survive, thrive, or die in a dangerous, fascinating, and humorous version of the sixteenth century!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Darren S. Catallo’s enthralling tale is the author’s third novel following two fan science fictions, and promises to captivate fans of speculative historical fiction. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Rome, Unconquered, 1599”, is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rome Unconquered, 1599” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
