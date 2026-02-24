Author Judi Stout’s New Book, "Blood on the Office Floor," is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Emotional Aftermath Experienced by Survivors of an Office Shooting
Recent release “Blood on the Office Floor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Judi Stout centers around a group of individuals whose lives are forever changed after experiencing a mass office shooting firsthand. Left to deal with their own trauma and unanswered questions, they must learn to navigate their new harsh realities while discovering hidden truths about that fateful day.
Conroe, TX, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Judi Stout, a native of Iowa who currently resides in Texas and holds an extensive background in journalism, has completed her new book, “Blood on the Office Floor”: a poignant and compelling tale that explores the emotional fallout and repercussions following a mass shooting at an office.
“An easy read, ‘Blood on the Office Floor’ is a compelling mystery with emotional depth and a vivid sense of shock and loss,” writes Stout. “Follow the main characters through a seemingly ordinary workday being shattered by a mass office shooting. Experience the survivors’ distress as they are left to navigate trauma, unanswered questions, and the relentless presence of law enforcement. Follow along as an investigation of the shooter or shooters unfolds, secrets surface, alliances shift, and nothing is quite what it seems. Who pulled the trigger – and why?
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Judi Stout’s engaging tale, written with firsthand knowledge drawn from the author’s careers with The Iowa State Bar Association and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office – Department of Justice, crafts a hauntingly realistic portrayal of the human cost of violence.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Blood on the Office Floor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
