Author Judi Stout’s New Book, "Blood on the Office Floor," is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Emotional Aftermath Experienced by Survivors of an Office Shooting

Recent release “Blood on the Office Floor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Judi Stout centers around a group of individuals whose lives are forever changed after experiencing a mass office shooting firsthand. Left to deal with their own trauma and unanswered questions, they must learn to navigate their new harsh realities while discovering hidden truths about that fateful day.