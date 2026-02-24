Writ Large AKA Current Resident’s New Book, “fiftysomething: Banned in Florida,” is a Compelling Story That Follows a Man in His Fifties Experiencing Personal Upheaval
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Writ Large AKA Current Resident, an award-winning writer with extensive credits in advertising, including print and broadcast, has completed his most recent book, “fiftysomething: Banned in Florida”: a stirring novel that follows Michael Steadman from the television series “thirtysomething” as he navigates personal challenges twenty years later in a post 9/11 world.
Author Writ Large is co-founder of two creative services companies and an online apparel company. As an artist, he has been participating in the world’s first and largest Art Car parade for ten years running. He also created Blue State Bar, the first pop-up bar within an existing bar, where progressives could speak freely in the face of rampant right-wing influence. Writ has collaborated to create a now-popular beer garden and is currently producing a record album based on live jazz concerts there. As a family man, he seeks out alternative ways to inspire his children and grandchildren to be confident in being true to themselves.
“Picture Michael of that ’80s TV show ‘thirty-something’—twenty years later. Yeah, the ad guy with the wife named Hope,” writes the author. “The World Trade Center disaster just turned the world upside down, and his grown children were living in New York City when it happened.”
“He’s a writer, so he writes. He loses his job, so he writes. He has great times with his son and daughter, so he writes. His son gets cancer, so he writes. He finds that writing every day puts a better spin on things, so he writes. He’s separated from his wife of thirty-two years, so he writes. He’s getting a lot more sex than when he was married, so he writes. He loves coming up with big ideas and fantasies, so he writes.”
“He’s temporarily living in an old friend’s spare bedroom in his favorite neighborhood. The old friend is a single woman he has worked with in advertising, and he’s always been attracted to her. They’re having a fling, so he writes.”
“He feels justified about the fling because he feels betrayed by his wife, so he writes.”
“He had been forced to walk out on her after she had turned on him without warning during dinner at a nice restaurant, vehemently accusing him of not having her back. He would have never even thought of saying some of the invalidating, emasculating disrespect she had blindsided him with. Every time he thinks about it, his ears still burn from the harshness of the words coming out of her mouth. Nothing she had ever done had prepared him for her coldly pulling the rug out from under him. It was so out of character for the mother of his children, whom he thought he knew. So he writes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Writ Large AKA Current Resident’s book will captivate readers as they follow Michael’s struggles through each of the unraveling threads of his life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “fiftysomething: Banned in Florida” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “fiftysomething: Banned in Florida” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Published by Fulton Books, Writ Large AKA Current Resident’s book will captivate readers as they follow Michael’s struggles through each of the unraveling threads of his life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “fiftysomething: Banned in Florida” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “fiftysomething: Banned in Florida” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
