KLNelson’s Newly Released “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You” is a Powerful Exploration of Healing, Identity, and Faith-Driven Renewal
“CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You” from Christian Faith Publishing author KLNelson is an inspiring invitation to embrace transformation, rebuild after loss, and rediscover one’s God-given purpose through courage, faith, and self-reflection.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You”: a heartfelt and empowering guide to personal renewal, emotional healing, and spiritual rediscovery. “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You” is the creation of KLNelson, the author of two published books—A Life Spiritually Guided by Faith, Daisies, and Sky Blue Pink and Beyond the Skies of Blue and Pink—which share her life’s journey through loss, healing, and renewal. A registered nurse and mother of four sons who inspire her deeply, she began writing as part of rediscovering herself and rebuilding her life. Nelson is also the author of the online blog Kristabell’s Ponders and Possibilities and works as a freelance writer for her hometown newspaper. She remains a strong believer in faith and God’s guidance, trusting Him to lead her toward new beginnings. Her newest book, Can You See the Real Me?, continues her exploration of identity and personal transformation.
KLNelson shares, “Can You See the Real Me? Rebuilding the Real You is the personal and in-depth path that K. L. Nelson has taken in the last four years on her journey to rediscovering her true self. It is the passionate story of starting over and what it takes to get yourself back to who you are and the life you truly desire to live. K. L. Nelson shares her personal battle to let go of the pain, put the rough times behind her, and to keep moving forward. She tells of how she is learning to rediscover who she is, what her passions are, who she loves, what she wants in her life, and to stand strong for what she will never allow in her life again. She is becoming a warrior in flight as she takes over and starts her new life!
Can You See the Real Me? Rebuilding the Real You was written in hopes of giving others the inspiration to stop just existing on this earth and start living the life you were so blessed to have been given. K. L. Nelson wants to share with you her guideline to starting over and help you start your journey and begin rebuilding the real you. Become a warrior in flight and live your desired life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KLNelson’s new book offers readers an uplifting roadmap for embracing change, reclaiming identity, and pursuing a life shaped by purpose, peace, and God’s guiding hand.
Consumers can purchase “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
KLNelson shares, “Can You See the Real Me? Rebuilding the Real You is the personal and in-depth path that K. L. Nelson has taken in the last four years on her journey to rediscovering her true self. It is the passionate story of starting over and what it takes to get yourself back to who you are and the life you truly desire to live. K. L. Nelson shares her personal battle to let go of the pain, put the rough times behind her, and to keep moving forward. She tells of how she is learning to rediscover who she is, what her passions are, who she loves, what she wants in her life, and to stand strong for what she will never allow in her life again. She is becoming a warrior in flight as she takes over and starts her new life!
Can You See the Real Me? Rebuilding the Real You was written in hopes of giving others the inspiration to stop just existing on this earth and start living the life you were so blessed to have been given. K. L. Nelson wants to share with you her guideline to starting over and help you start your journey and begin rebuilding the real you. Become a warrior in flight and live your desired life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KLNelson’s new book offers readers an uplifting roadmap for embracing change, reclaiming identity, and pursuing a life shaped by purpose, peace, and God’s guiding hand.
Consumers can purchase “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CAN YOU SEE THE REAL ME?: Rebuilding the Real You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories